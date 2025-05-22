Dr. Ryan Cole reaches agreement with Idaho after Washington disciplinary order

Kyle Pfannenstiel The Idaho Statesman

The Idaho Board of Medicine has reached an agreement with an Idaho pathologist who was also disciplined by the Washington Medical Commission for repeatedly spreading COVID disinformation.

The Idaho agreement, published Tuesday, requires Dr. Ryan Cole to comply with the terms of Washington medical regulators’ disciplinary order.

In January 2024, the Washington Medical Commission restricted Cole’s medical license in the state of Washington after state regulators concluded that he knowingly shared disinformation about COVID-19 and broke medical standards by virtually prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients, against medical evidence, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.

In the state of Washington, Cole’s medical license is active with restrictions, the Washington State Department of Health’s website shows. He is still licensed to practice medicine in Idaho, the Idaho Board of Medicine’s licensing records website shows.

Cole serves on the Central District Health Board of Health, which directs Idaho’s largest regional public health district.

In April, an Idaho medical malpractice lawsuit against Cole was dismissed following a private legal agreement, months after six doctors disagreed with Cole’s severe cancer diagnosis that led a woman to undergo major surgery, the Sun previously reported.

Cole and his attorney, Nancy Garrett, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Idaho agreement doesn’t place more penalties or fines than the Washington order, Idaho Board of Medicine spokesperson Bob McLaughlin told the Sun.

“As a reciprocal discipline order, the consent order requires Dr. Cole to comply with the order of the Washington Medical Commission, and to report on that compliance to the Board,” he said. “It does not add any additional penalties or fines to the order of the Washington Medical Commission.”

Cole still denies Washington allegations

The Idaho agreement, formally called a stipulation, says Cole still “denies the allegations underlying the Washington Order” and has appealed it. But the agreement says Cole “understands the allegations and acknowledges that the (Idaho Board of Medicine) has sufficient evidence to establish the allegation for purposes of disciplinary action against (Cole’s) Idaho license.”

The Idaho Board of Medicine can adopt another jurisdiction’s order when that licensed provider is disciplined elsewhere on grounds that apply under Idaho law. The Idaho Board of Medicine can also choose not to pursue disciplinary action in response to discipline in other states.

In a 40-page response to the Washington Medical Board to complaints against him, Cole and his attorney argued that he did not violate any rules when he prescribed drugs to patients over telehealth and claimed COVID-19 vaccines are dangerous. But some of the arguments in the response to the Washington Medical Commission do not match Cole’s public comments, investigations by the Sun found.

In public appearances, Cole has said the complaints are politically motivated attacks.

The new agreement appears to be the first public move in Idaho related to disciplining Cole. The Idaho Board of Medicine previously closed a complaint into Cole’s Idaho medical license without looking into patient records, the Sun previously reported.

How Idaho agreement works

The Idaho agreement says Cole and the Idaho Board of Medicine “mutually agree to settle the matter expeditiously in lieu of formal administrative hearings before the Board.”

The agreement says Cole will “fully and timely comply with the terms and conditions” of the Washington Medical Commission’s order. And within two weeks, Cole will submit a status report to the Board of Medicine about his compliance with the Washington order, the agreement says.

In its order last year, the Washington Medical Commission set several conditions for Cole to keep his Washington medical license, including completing medical education courses and writing an essay focused on honesty in medicine.

The Washington Medical Commission couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

As part of the Idaho agreement, Cole waived his right to a full disciplinary hearing with the Idaho Board of Medicine, including the right to call witnesses, testify, present evidence, confront witnesses, and for reconsideration or judicial review of the board’s orders.

Asked how long the Idaho agreement was in the works, or whether the Idaho Board of Medicine is considering limiting Cole’s medical practice in Idaho, the Idaho Board of Medicine said board investigations are confidential by Idaho law.