Field Reports: Spokane Audubon plans summer bird walks, educational events

From staff reports

The Spokane Audubon Society this week announced its schedule of summer events that are free to anyone who wants to learn more about local birds.

The schedule is as follows:

• Sunday, 8 to 10 a.m., Beginner bird and plant walk, Lincoln Park, 17th and Southeast Blvd.

• May 31, 6:30 to 11:30 a.m., Bird hike, Riverside State Park, Carlson Trailhead, Nine Mile Falls.

• May 31, noon to 3 p.m, Birds & Brews, including birding trivia game, Wildland Cooperative, 8022 E. Greenbluff Rd., Colbert.

• June 4, 8 a.m. to noon, Saltese Flats bird walk, Doris Morrison Learning Center, 1330 South Henry Rd.

• June 5, 7 to 11 a.m., bird walk, Indian Painted Rocks Trailhead on Little Spokane River, off Rutter Parkway.

• June 6, 5 to 8 p.m., Evening bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Rd., Cheney.

• June 7, 8 a.m. to noon, Morning bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Rd., Cheney.

• June 7, 8 to 11 a.m., Bird and plant walk with Spokane Urban Nature, Lincoln Park, 17th and Southeast Blvd.

• June 14, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wilson Creek-Govan Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Unit, Lincoln County.

• June 14, 1 to 2 p.m., Building A Birdhouse, Indian Trail Library, 4909 West Barnes Road.

• July 2, 8 a.m. to noon, Saltese Flats bird walk, Doris Morrison Learning Center, 1330 South Henry Rd.

• July 12, 8 a.m. to noon, Morning bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Rd., Cheney.

• Aug. 2, 7 to 11 a,m,, Morning bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Rd., Cheney.

• Aug. 6, 8 a.m to noon., Saltese Flats bird walk, Doris Morrison Learning Center, 1330 S. Henry Rd.

• Aug. 21, 5 to 8 p.m., Birds & Brews, including birding trivia game, Big Barn Brewing Company, 16004 N. Applewood Ln., Mead.

Some events will have limited availability and may require preregistration or parking passes. More details on the events are available at www.audubonspokane.org.

TJ Meenach access site opens

The main gate for the boat launch and water trail access site at TJ Meenach Bridge is open for the season.

The site on the north side of the bridge has fresh gravel and boat etiquette signage, according to the Spokane River Forum.

Construction crews are still working to repair the city of Spokane’s stormwater management system near the access site and river trail.

The system breached last fall after heavy rains.