Hippie Sabotage plays sold-out Knitting Factory on Sunday

From staff reports

Hippie Sabotage is bringing their genre-bending EDM to the Knitting Factory for a sold-out show.

Since 2005, brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer have been exploring the sounds of EDM, hip-hop, indie and alternative rock.

The two have an expansive discography and are known for songs like “Devil Eyes,” “Trust Nobody,” “Your Soul” and their remix of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High).” They have recently released the singles “Older That You Get” and “Composure.”

Hippie Sabotage has become known for their massive festival performances, including those at Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Bumbershoot.

Currently on the “Echoes of Time Tour,” Hippie Sabotage will play a sold-out Knitting Factory on Sunday.