Kathryn Anne Edwards: The GOP tax bill ignores decades of economic research

By Kathryn Anne Edwards Bloomberg Opinion

The budget bill that Republicans are currently trying to push through the House includes steep cuts to the two largest programs that help low-income Americans: Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Part of the rationale for these reductions, aside from making space for tax cuts, seems to be that using public money to help low-income people is wasteful and inefficient.

Not so long ago, some economists might have agreed. But times change, and so does the economic evidence. After decades of research, economists now view spending on low-income Americans not as charity but as an investment. In that sense, the tax bill is not only wrong for this fraught economic moment, but it is also a relic of a bygone economic era.

To be fair, it’s easy to see how the case for inefficiency came to be. The largest and most visible program to help poor Americans, started in 1935, was called Aid to Families with Dependent Children, often referred to just as “welfare,” which was a cash entitlement for very low-income children mostly from single-parent families. AFDC was assailed by accusations of inefficiencies almost from the start, culminating in the 1980s with the myth of the “welfare queen,” which went something like this: When women on welfare needed more money, they would have another child. Children whose mothers received welfare would follow their moms into the program when they got pregnant, usually at 16.

To repeat, this was the mythology. What the economic evidence shows is that the real inefficiency of welfare was a disastrous work disincentive. Welfare benefits were reduced dollar for dollar if the beneficiary earned any money, so it operated as a 100% tax on earnings.

AFDC ended in 1996, replaced by a block grant program to states, but it still offers useful lessons. Perhaps the most important is about the perils of using work status as a proxy for need. One-quarter of all U.S. workers are in the low-wage labor market, which has little regulation when it comes to minimum wages, shift scheduling or firing protections.

So 21st century policymakers took these lessons into account. The Earned Income Tax Credit functions as a work bonus. Programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance phase out benefits gradually. Medicaid expanded to cover the low-wage workforce to the point that two-thirds of beneficiaries are working.

Researchers and advocates got smarter, too. They painstakingly documented the economic returns to helping people in need. In effect, they succeeded in reframing the debate: Assistance to the poor is not spending on people, it’s investment in people. Spending requires justifying the people; investing requires justifying the return.

The backdrop to all this was the empirical revolution in economics research, which took off in the 1990s and was eventually recognized in 2021 with a Nobel Prize. This type of research, which the Nobel committee described as using “natural experiments” to answer “central questions for society,” has sharpened and widened the profession’s ability to evaluate public policy.

Economists have produced volumes of evidence on the causal effects of a program and then translated those causal effects into economic returns. Research released just this month, for example, uses the variation in timing of state Medicaid expansion to show how effective the coverage is: It reduces mortality by 21% for new enrollees, at a cost well below what they would contribute to the economy.

Now consider that the House budget bill will result in an estimated 10 million Americans losing Medicaid. Whether you care about the people themselves or how their fate will affect the economy, the result is needless loss.

SNAP also has huge economic returns, if for no other reason than it gets money into the hands of people who are quick to spend it. The Department of Agriculture estimates that during a recession, every $1 billion spent on the program increases GDP by $1.5 billion. And that’s not even counting the return that comes from improved academic performance and better health among child beneficiaries, both of which are associated with higher earnings in adulthood.

This investment-return framework can be applied to proposed programs as well. One paper estimates that a universal paid family leave program, for example, would generate at least $7,000 in returns (and up to $29,000) for every $1,000 spent because it helps parents stay attached to the labor force and improves infant health outcomes. Another suggests that a permanent child allowance, or a fully refundable and expanded child tax credit like the U.S. had in 2021, would generate $10 in long-run economic activity for every $1 spent because it could keep millions of kids out of poverty, and kids who grow up in poverty earn less, have worse health, and commit more crimes than children who don’t.

The return to investments in low-income families is so large because there are millions of Americans who are unable to reach their full economic potential. Mythology can provide a story of how to blame them for it. Research and evidence offer an estimate of how much the economy loses because of it.

Members of Congress may be forgiven for not being apprised of the latest economic research and thinking, or for holding on to outdated beliefs. But there can be no forgiveness for willful ignorance.

During the debate over this bill, economists, researchers and advocates have been loud and clear about how devastating its drastic cuts will be to the people who rely on these programs and to the economy that benefits from them. Maybe we don’t carry the weight of, say, a Moody’s downgrade. But the message is just as clear: Do not pass this bill. If Congress refuses to listen, it will be no better than a toddler with feet planted, hands over their ears, shouting to avoid listening to what the adults have to say.

Kathryn Anne Edwards is a labor economist and independent policy consultant.