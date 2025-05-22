Konner Eaton tosses seven strong innings, Spokane Indians down Tri-City 7-3

Konner Eaton tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing just one run, and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-3 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

The Indians (22-20) opened it up scoring two in the fourth inning and four in the sixth. Charlie Condon went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Aidan Longwell hit a two-run homer.

“Trying to go seven innings, you gotta have a little bit of everything working,” Eaton said. “It wasn’t really one particular thing. It was just being able to keep guys uncomfortable and being able to throw strikes.”

Tri-City (20-21) took the early lead in the second inning, but not without controversy. Eaton (2-3) thought he struck out Randy De Jesus on a ball in the dirt. As De Jesus took off for first, and catcher Cole Messina stood to throw down to complete the out, home-plate umpire Theo Arndt signaled foul ball and ordered De Jesus back to the box.

Indians manager Robinson Cancel came out to get an explanation, to no avail.

Two pitches later, De Jesus launched a long fly ball to left field for his fifth home run of the season.

“That was unfortunate,” Eaton said. “I know (Arndt) was getting a lot of heat from all the fans out here, but nobody’s perfect.”

The Indians tied it in the fourth, again with controversy.

With runners at second and third, Andy Perez hit a topper along the first-base line, fielded by first baseman Matt Coutney. Perez avoided the tag running full speed and was safe, and Braylen Wimmer scored on the play. But neither umpire signaled safe and Tri-City manager Dann Bilardello came out to argue Perez ran outside the baseline. The umpires convened briefly and signaled safe.

Skyler Messinger followed with a similar ground ball, this time picked up by pitcher Austin Gordon, who flipped to Coutney for the out while Messina raced home to make it 2-1.

The Indians added on to the lead in the fifth. Caleb Hobson and Jared Thomas walked to lead off the inning, then Condon bounced one over the bag at third and into the left-field corner to score both runners.

Tri-City switched pitchers to Sandy Gaston, and he was greeted by Longwell’s two-run home run, his seventh of the season, to make it 6-1.

Eaton cruised but struggled a bit in the seventh, walking two, but finally got Arol Vera to fly out on his 23rd pitch of the inning. All told, he allowed one run on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts, throwing 69 of his 104 pitches for strikes.

“It was more just putting too much pressure on myself because I really wanted that last out,” Eaton said. “I was coming out of myself a little bit. Just needed to stay within myself and just picture my pitch, my strengths, and just kept doing what I was doing.”

In the seventh, Condon singled, Longwell walked and Messina lined a single to left to knock in Condon for a 7-1 lead.

Tri-City got two in the ninth off reliever Felix Ramires before Cancel called for Davis Palermo , who earned his second save in as many tries.