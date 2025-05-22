Patriots’ DeMario Douglas already impressed with rookie WRs Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III

By Karen Guregian Tribune News Service

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Long after Tuesday’s OTA session had ended, undrafted rookie receiver Efton Chism III was still hard at work.

The former Eastern Washington star was catching balls from a machine that was launching footballs at him one after the other.

DeMario Douglas didn’t have to see Chism’s post-practice exploits. He’s already gotten a look at Chism catching passes during practice.

The Patriots third-year receiver has taken special note of Chism as well as third-round pick Kyle Williams out of Washington State and the rest of the rookies in the room.

Douglas believes the kids – Williams and Chism, along with Demeer Blankumsee and Jeremiah Webb – are pushing the vets.

“I love ‘em. I feel like they’ve brought everything to the room,” Douglas said. “Straight competition in our room and I love it. Every position, we got competition.

“So, those two, the four rookies that came in, they’re pushing us to get better. So as we got people coming in who work hard, that’s going to push everyone else to work harder.”

During practice, Chism – who broke Cooper Kupp’s school record with 120 receptions last season – was impressive.

He caught four of five targets in team drills. He showed quickness and was shifty in the slot, catching balls at all levels.

Williams, meanwhile, caught just one of four passes when he was targeted.