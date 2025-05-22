Prep track and field: Mead’s Simon Rosselli, LC’s Katie Lubbe earn state berths on Day 1 of District 6 meet

From staff reports The Spokesman-Review

HERMISTON, Ore. – Eighteen Greater Spokane League athletes won District 6 4A and 3A track and field events Thursday in the first of two days at Hermiston High School.

The top two boys and girls finishers in each 4A event earn berths to state. The top three boys and girls finishers in 3A events advance to state.

The 4A area winners were Simon Rosselli of Mead in shot put (55 feet, 1¾ inches) and Katie Lubbe of Lewis and Clark in the 3,200-meter run (11 minutes, 24.05 seconds).

The 3A area winners were Parker Westermann of Mt. Spokane in 800 (1:53.49); Aidan Grenier of Mt. Spokane in 110 hurdles (14.85); Kade Brownell of Mt. Spokane in 3,200 (9:17.51); Reylan Horntveedt, Tristan Huse, Cameron Johnson and Andrew Houndonougbo of Cheney in 4x100 relay (42.62); Quinn Lipke of University in javelin (178-11); Colt Kenison of Mt. Spokane in high jump (6-3); Laine Gardner of Mt. Spokane in 100 (12.13) and 400 (55.81); Natalie Richards of Cheney in 100 hurdles (15.08); Kyla Roberts of U-Hi in 800 (2:12.32); Ainsley Bowen of Mt. Spokane in 3,200 (11:00.37); Addy MacArthur of U-Hi in discus (155-1); Josie Anselmo of Shadle Park in pole vault (11-6); and April Passey of Cheney in triple jump (35-7¾).

Mt. Spokane’s girls lead the 3A with 82 points, 15 ahead of Cheney. Hermiston’s boys lead 3A with 74, nine in front of Mt. Spokane.

In 4A, Kamiakin is out front with 87 and Mead is second with 74. Richland leads the 4A girls with 53, followed by Chiawana (49) and Gonzaga Prep (47).