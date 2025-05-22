Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to confirm marriage rumors

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

NEW YORK — The controversial romance between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may have reached its apex with wedded bliss.

The former “GMA3” co-hosts, who sparked engagement rumors earlier this year, seemingly confirmed that they’re married on the latest episode of their podcast.

“I’m T.J. Holmes — alongside my friend, my partner, my podcast co-host, Amy Robach. My person, my partner, my spouse,” he introduced his lover during the opening of this week’s “I Do, Part 2.”

The couple, who became the subject of public scrutiny when their secret relationship was uncovered while they were both legally married to other people, have seemed to relish in the scuttlebutt in the aftermath of the scandal.

Their affair first made headlines in late 2022, prompting ABC to launch a probe that ultimately ended with the two getting axed from their high profile gigs. They’ve since gone on to work together on multiple podcast projects.

More than a year after saying they were considering marriage, they fueled engagement rumors when Robach brandished a beautiful bauble on her wedding ring finger when they attended the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

In a strange twist of fate, their former spouses, attorney Marilee Fiebig and “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue, bonded over their shared marital strife and began dating one another in 2023.