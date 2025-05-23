Concert review: Newcomer Billy Strings held his own against music greats Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan at Outlaw Music Festival

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

The traveling celebration of the music and traditions of Americana known as the Outlaw Music Festival returned to ONE Spokane Stadium on Thursday, bringing two men solidified as legends and another who just might join them when all is said and done.

That man is known as Billy Strings, a true guitar virtuoso with the sheer skill and talent many could only pray to possess. He’s been taking the musical world by storm of late, seemingly garnering praise from anybody and everybody who finds themselves witnessing his immensely impressive speed and technicality – and for good reason.

Strings and the band brought a true taste of bluegrass to the Inland Northwest with a feverish sense of energy throughout their entire set and within each traditionally lengthy tune. It was somewhat comedic watching as stadium security had their hands full constantly asking excited concertgoers to dance more “in place” instead of throughout the walkways – but that’s the timeless power of such music and a guitarist like Strings.

Strings’ band featured the mandolin, banjo, fiddle and upright bass and was impressive in its own right, as it had to nail the velocity of bluegrass. The intense wall of sound these five created instrumentally as well as vocally with their beautifully fervent harmonies was impressive.

The entire band went old-school as it played and sang into a single microphone as bands once did in the dance halls of old.

He is called “Billy Strings” for a reason: The man can play with obvious mastery and intense passion. The point has been proven, and only time will tell where he falls among the greats.

Next up was Bob Dylan. Maybe it was the fever still well alive from the acclaimed biopic “A Complete Unknown,” but the energy from the crowd was palpable, more than I would say in comparison to last year.

As I also learned from last year, I tend to prefer the live versions of Dylan classics and deep cuts over many of his actual recordings. Between the outstanding, guitar-focused backing band to Dylan’s raw vocal authenticity and piano, the group stands out with a sense of energy you just can’t get from a recording. Perhaps that’s just the product of a man who’s been performing this way for so long.

Although I, as many, primarily consider Dylan a folk artist, he and the band tend to make the blues influences more obvious while live.

Dylan’s commanding charisma still stands as a testament to time and the excellent music of stories that may just live on forever.

As soon as the curtain revealed Willie Nelson, the awaiting crowd couldn’t help but erupt and stand to their feet in sheer love for such an American icon.

As Strings brought a taste of bluegrass, Nelson and an all-acoustic band brought the authentic, old-school Texas sound in all of its raw beauty to the Lilac City.

A common theme throughout the night, the entire band was sound and tight – including his son Micah on guitar and vocals. And credit where credit is due: Mickey Raphael is one heck of a harmonica player.

Credit must also be given to Nelson’s fellow vocalists and guitarists, his son as well as Waylon Payne. Whether it was one of Micah’s own tunes or Payne covering the all-time classic “Workin’ Man’s Blues” by Merle Haggard, they brought their own distinct energy and style.

Nelson’s set isn’t exactly “about” his vocals; it truly is a celebration of lasting classics straight out of the outlaw country and Americana songbook. Because of this, we get moments like one of the highlights of my evening – Nelson cuing the entire crowd to take the lead during the chorus of “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” in one massive harmony.

There’s something so eternal and untouchable about these two men, Dylan and Nelson. It’s the kind of energy a concertgoer only experiences so many times; goosebumps inspiring, intoxicating, forever memorable.

For two years in a row, Dylan and Nelson have brought this priceless energy to Spokane.

The crowd couldn’t have been more grateful.