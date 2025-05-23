Endangered crane makes ‘great escape’ out of WA zoo — and nobody can catch her

By Helena Wegner Bellingham Herald

Another zoo animal is on the run in Washington, but this time it isn’t a zebra.

An endangered East African crowned crane escaped the Cougar Mountain Zoo in Issaquah, the zoo said in a May 21 Facebook post.

The young female bird has been gone for days, and no one can seem to catch her.

She was spotted at Lake Sammamish State Park the same day she sneaked out, the zoo said in another Facebook post.

Zoo officials said she was at the park hanging out with great blue herons, which she is being mistaken for.

More recently, the zoo said she was seen at about 10:15 a.m. May 23 on Peregrine Point Way and southeast 42nd Street, near the state park’s boat launch.

The zoo is working to catch the bird and advises anyone who spots her to not approach her.

Anyone who sees her can call the zoo at 206-641-1554.

“Seems like the great escape has been working out just fine,” someone commented on Facebook.

“Heaven forbid a girl have hobbies. But seriously, I hope she returns to her home soon!” someone else wrote.

“It’s the zebra all over again!” another person said.

Last year in April, four Zebras were on the loose after fleeing from a trailer in the North Bend area, the News Tribune in Tacoma reported.

Three Zebras were caught the same day, except for Shug.

He roamed free for nearly a week, becoming a “social media sensation,” the news outlet reported.