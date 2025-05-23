Outdoor gear consignment shop opens in Spokane

Abby and James Nisbet had been joking about it for a while: What if they opened their own outdoor gear consignment shop?

After Rambleraven Gear Trader closed last year, the conversations became more serious – there was a void that could be filled.

This winter, after they went to the ski swap and saw how many people turned out to look for good deals, it was no longer a joke.

“This was something that we felt like the community really needed,” James said.

In March, the Nisbets opened Evergreen Gear Exchange at 1003 E. Trent Ave. Ste. 103, and now they’ve got a wide variety of outdoor gear in the cavernous storefront just a few doors down from No-Li Brewing.

Being a consignment shop, the vast majority of the gear they have is used, from the canoe hanging on the wall to the rooftop car accessories to the hiking boots. There are a few items they sell new, like climbing rope, but their focus is on ensuring people have access to quality gear at a more affordable price.

“You can start doing stuff outside, but once you get into skiing or anything like that, the financial barrier is so high just to try it out,” Abby said. “Being able to have access to used gear is such a help to people, and we just want more people to enjoy what we enjoy outside.”

James grew up in Spokane and Abby grew up in Colfax. They met while studying photography at Spokane Falls Community College. They moved around the West a fair bit, spending time in Boise and Seattle before returning to Spokane.

They have three kids, and they like getting outside as much as they can – James is a mountain biker and a snowboarder, and Abby likes paddleboarding and backpacking.

They didn’t walk into the retail business completely cold. James was one of the original employees at Rambleraven when it opened and worked there for about a year. Before opening Evergreen, the Nisbets reached out to the former owner of Rambleraven to talk about how the business worked.

That connection has also helped fill the store up in its early days, as there were people who had been holding onto gear they’d planned to consign. Two months in, the store is starting to fill up nicely.

They’ve also set up a way for them to give back to outdoors conservation groups through their “Consign for a Cause” program, in which sellers can donate items and have the profit go toward a nonprofit.

Much of the fare is what would be expected – mountain bikes, fleece vests, sleeping bags. Unusual items occasionally come through the door – obscure ice climbing gear, a child seat for a bicycle, a cooler with a fan on it.

Whatever it is, their shop helps the gear get a second life, and it helps people reduce, reuse and recycle.

“The sustainability of it is a huge thing for us,” Abby said. “I think that’s across the board the best way to be sustainable, to purchase secondhand as much as you can.”