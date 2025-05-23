Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane softball stays alive in third-place bracket; Freeman reaches semifinal

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s state softball tournament action.

Softball State 3A – Regional Athletic Complex (Lacey, Wash.)

Mt. Spokane 9, Monroe 8: After losing the opener and winning a loser out, Mt. Spokane stayed alive in the third-place bracket.

Avery Fox hit a walk-off single to score Ivy Westermann and the second-seeded Wildcats (25-1) eliminated the visiting 12th-seeded Bearcats (15-10). Scarlett Nagy hit a grand slam in the sixth to key Monroe’s seven-run inning to take the lead . Kaydin Bradeen knocked in a run in the sixth to tie the score .

Mt. Spokane will face top-seeded Stanwood in a loser out at 10 a.m. on Saturday and needs three wins to take third place.

• Mt. Spokane beat Gig Harbor 14-4 in six innings earlier Friday.

Makenzie Morris finished 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs and the second-seeded Wildcats eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Tides (19-7). Abby Miller hit a home run for Gig Harbor.

• Inglemoor stunned Mt. Spokane 2-0 Friday morning in the Wildcats’ opener.

Addi Jay struck out 14, but the Wildcats were topped by the visiting 18th-seeded Vikings (17-10-1) . Malin Homes won the pitcher’s duel by striking out 12 and surrendering one hit . Jacquie Navarro hit a solo home run for Inglemoor.

State 2B – Gateway Sports Complex (Yakima)

Freeman 7, Northwest Christian 3: Isabel Silva had two hits, scored two runs and the top-seeded Freeman Scotties (24-2) beat the visiting ninth-seeded Crusaders (20-5) for their second win of the day.

Freeman faces the winner of Toledo and Raymond-South Bend in a semifinal game at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Northwest Christian went on to play 11th-seeded Napavine in a loser-out game, but a final score was not available at press time.

• Freeman opened the tournament with a 11-1 win over Lake Roosevelt in five innings.

Rilyn Ripke went 2 for 2 with two doubles, two RBIs and the top-seeded Scotties defeated the visiting 16th-seeded Raiders (14-9). Kaylee Ripke gave up one hit and no runs, striking out eight in four innings before handing the ball to her sister Rilyn to seal the win without giving up a hit or run.

• Northwest Christian beat Cle Elum-Roslyn 10-6 in its opener.

Kaitlyn Waters went 3 for 5 with a triple, double, scoring three runs and the ninth-seeded Crusaders beat the eighth-seeded Warriors (17-10).

Liberty 15, Tonasket 0 (5): Aubrey Hofmann drove in four runs on three hits and the visiting fifth-seeded Lancers (17-5) eliminated 13th-seeded Tigers (18-8).

• Liberty fell to Toledo 5-3 earlier Friday.

Zaya Norberg had two hits and two RBIs and the visiting 12th-seeded Riverhawks (18-6-2) beat the fifth-seeded Lancers. Jordyn Jeske had a hit and two RBIs for Liberty.

Coupeville 18, Colfax 11: The game was tied at 11 until Coupeville erupted with seven runs in the sixth and the visiting seventh-seeded Wolves (19-2) eliminated the 15th-seeded Bulldogs (12-14). Riley Hennigar drove in five runs for Colfax.

• Colfax also lost to Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 21-11 in five innings.

Sophia Milanowski had four hits including a home run, a double, and four RBIs as the second-seeded Titans (18-4) beat the visiting 15th-seeded Bulldogs. Riley Hennigar hit a grand slam for Colfax.

1B – Gateway Sports Complex (Yakima)

Inchelium 19, Darrington 0: The third-seeded Hornets (21-2) defeated the sixth-seeded Loggers (17-5-1). Inchelium plays second-seeded Liberty Christian in a semifinal on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Darrington 14, Springdale 1: The sixth-seeded Loggers (17-4-1) eliminated the 11th-seeded Chargers (12-16).

Colton 13, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7: Holly Heitstuman scored three runs and the fifth-seeded Wildcats (18-4) beat the fourth-seeded Warriors (16-9). Colton will play DeSales in a semifinal at 11 a.m. and Almira/Coulee-Hartline faces Dayton in a loser-out at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

• Colton handled Muckleshoot Tribal 15-3 in a five-inning game earlier Friday.

Claire Moehrle went 4 for 4, scored four runs and stole three bases and the fifth-seeded Wildcats beat the 12th-seeded Kings (6-7).