Prep track and field: Mt. Spokane boys, girls sweep 3A District 6 championships

From staff reports

HERMISTON, Ore. – Mt. Spokane’s girls and boys track and field teams captured District 6 3A championships Friday.

Mt. Spokane’s girls dominated, posting 164 points. Walla Walla (114) finished a distant second.

The Wildcats boys finished with 122 points, 18 ahead of host Hermiston.

In 4A, Richland’s girls won with 136 points, followed by Kamiakin (113) and Gonzaga Prep (99). Kamiakin’s boys won with 150 and Mead was second (136).

Leading the Mt. Spokane girls was sophomore Laine Gardner, who won the 200 meters in 24.60 seconds. She lowered her school record by one-hundredth of a second.

Gardner teamed with Kayli Eastham, Makenna Ritter and Kira Ritter to win the 4x400 relay (3:52.67).

Eastham won the 300 hurdles (45.94).

Kade Brownell and Aidan Grenier led Mt. Spokane’s boys. Brownell prevailed in a closely contested 1,600 (4:10.73). Grenier broke his school record in the 300 hurdles, winning in 38.35 and topping his previous best (38.88).

Other 3A area winners Friday were Cheney’s Alma Smith in the pole vault (14 feet, 8 inches) and the Cheney boys 4x400 relay. Jason Dodge, Mason Stinson, Reylan Horntvedt and Cameron Johnson combined to win in a season-best 3:20.86.

Smith took three attempts at 15-1, hoping to set a school record. The record is 15-0.

There were three area winners in 4A: Gonzaga Prep’s Feso Ogbozor in triple jump (46-1¾); Mead’s Simon Rosselli in discus (197-11); and Mead’s Mercedes Gilroy in javelin (140-1), a personal best by nearly 7 feet.

The top two finishers in each event in 4A advance to state. The top three finishers in each event in 3A head to state.

State will run Thursday through next Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.