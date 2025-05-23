Seattle Storm exact revenge on Phoenix Mercury in home opener

Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – One of the Storm’s goals this season is to finish among the top two teams in the WNBA in defensive rating.

It’s a seemingly attainable accomplishment considering their starting lineup features several defensive stalwarts, notably Ezi Magbegor, Gabby Williams, Nneka Ogwumike and Alysha Clark.

Each has garnered all-defensive team honors and collectively, the Storm can shutdown opponents like they did during a decisive stretch against the Phoenix Mercury.

However, Skylar Diggins made several clutch defensive plays at the end to force three turnovers and drained a midrange jumper in the final minutes that put the Storm up for good and helped them secure a 79-70 victory at Climate Pledge Arena.

In their previous outing, Seattle held the Dallas Wings to 10 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 79-71 win on Monday.

During Friday night’s home opener, the Storm allowed just nine points in the final frame while the Mercury converted three of 18 field goals.

Diggins, who scored 21 points in each of the first two games, was sensational once again and finished with 24 points and 14 assists, which tied a franchise record. She also had four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Ogwumike was equally impressive and finished with 24 points and eight rebounds while Williams added 11 points.

Neither team led by more than five points in the first half, which included seven lead changes and the score was tied times.

Similar to their first matchup six days ago — an 81-59 loss in the season opener — the Storm had trouble slowing down the Mercury, particularly Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally.

The Phoenix forwards combined for 47 points in the previous pairing with Seattle and they continued to torch the Storm while leading Phoenix to a 44-42 lead at the break.

Late in the third quarter, Thomas banked a jumper off the glass that put the Mercury up 61-54 when momentum shifted toward the Storm who ran off 12 straight points to take control 66-61 early in the fourth.

Soon after, Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani canned two straight three-pointers that tied it at 70-70 with 5:45 left.

Diggins put the Storm up with a jumper and Phoenix never recovered.

Thomas scored 16 points and Sabally had 15 for the Mercury, which fell to 2-1.