Spokane canines clock high speeds at dog show at fairgrounds

Marvin, a bullmastiff, owned by Angela Frome, crosses the finish line for the Fast CAT tests Friday at the Spokane Kennel Club Memorial Day Cluster at Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane County Fair & Expo Center went to the dogs Friday.

Canine owners gathered there for a dog show and AKC Fast CAT tests, which allows dogs to chase after a lure and earn points based on their speed.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were lined up to participate in the Fast CAT tests Friday morning, including huskies, German shepherds, poodles, dachshunds and more. Each took their turn chasing a white lure across the grass for 100 yards, legs churning and ears flopping.

Michelle Shea was there with her American Eskimo Tango, a white ball of fluff. When he was first released after the lure, Tango seemed a bit uncertain before he decided to go for it, legs pumping and tongue hanging out.

“This was actually his first time doing it,” Shea said. “It was a qualifying time.”

Tango completed the 100-yard dash in 9.2 seconds, his speed clocked at 22.23 mph. Shea said she’s involved in the Spokane Dog Training Club and thought it might be fun to try the Fast CAT event.

“I saw this here last year and I decided I wanted to try it because he loves to run,” she said. “I had no idea how this was going to go.”

Based on his first experience, Shea said she will bring Tango back for more.

“This is kind of a nice, fun, easy thing to do,” she said.

Angela Frome drove up from Portland with her 147-pound bull mastiff named Marvin. Marvin stood quietly waiting his turn while Frome misted him with a spray bottle to keep him cool. Marvin usually competes in conformation events, shows where purebred dogs are scored based on how closely they conform to the standard of their breed.

“This is only his second event,” Frome said of Marvin’s racing career. “He just loves new challenges and trying new things. He loved it.”

Marvin was faster than he looked, galloping down the course with a final time of 11.4 seconds.

“We had no idea when we tried it, he would be so excited about it,” she said. “I think it’s kind of fun to let your dog have a chance to run.”

Not every dog had a successful run. Some ran partway, then turned back to the starting line. Others didn’t seem to want to run at all, despite being urged on by their owners. Some of the more experienced dogs, however, nearly vibrated with excitement before sprinting down the course in times that sometimes dipped below seven seconds.

The Fast CAT event is hosted by the Inland Gazehound Fanciers of Greater Spokane. Event chairwoman Cathy Lursen said her group usually hosts a couple of events every year that are open to all.

“We’ve been here for several years,” she said. “It’s open to all breeds of dogs. They need an AKC number, but even if they’re not a purebred, they can still get a number.”

Animals are put into different categories based on size. Dogs 12 inches and under are in one category, dogs between 12 and 18 inches in another and the larger dogs in a third category. The smaller dogs are given a handicap for their time, and dogs are awarded points based on their time, speed and handicap.

The Fast CAT event continues through Monday. It’s part of the Memorial Day Cluster of dog shows at the Fairgrounds hosted by the Spokane Kennel Club and the Coeur d’Alene Dog Fanciers. The weekend includes competitions in conformation and obedience, as well as an AKC Rally, a course that tests a dog’s skills. There are multiple vendors on site offering treats, toys and other canine products.

Admission is free, but parking is $10 per day or $40 for a weekend pass.