Spokane’s ninth-inning rally not enough in loss to Tri-City 9-7

From staff reports

Spokane brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning Friday but failed to complete a rally against Tri-City, losing 9-7 at Avista Stadium.

Designated hitter Cole Messina doubled home Charlie Condon to start the scoring in the ninth. A balk that allowed Braylen Wimmer to score and Skyler Messinger’s RBI double drew Spokane (22-21) within two runs with two outs.

Catcher Jesus Ordonez grounded out to third base to end the game.

Center fielder Alexander Ramirez and Capri Ortiz homered for the visiting Dust Devils (21-21).