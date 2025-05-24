Albert Rusnák emerges with lone goal in Sounders’ home win over FC Dallas

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – A gorgeous sunny afternoon felt like a dark cloud for Albert Rusnák for 80 minutes on Saturday.

FC Dallas played one of its better defensive matches to deny the midfielder and his Sounders from multiple scoring opportunities. A handball in the box in the 85th minute provided what seemed like the last opportunity for Seattle to salvage the picturesque day at Lumen Field.

Rusnák lined up at the spot and slotted home the goal in the 86th minute, immediately ripping off his jersey and twirling it around in celebration to wipe away the figurative clouds. Seattle collected a hard-fought 1-0 win to remain undefeated at home (4-0-2).

“I was frustrated the whole game,” Rusnák said. “I couldn’t find the space and it kept brewing and brewing. When I scored I just let it out. I don’t know if it was happiness or frustration. I don’t know what it looked like, I’ll have to look back. But that’s what it was.”

Long after the final whistle, Rusnák had the chance to enjoy the sun-drenched stadium. He had a picture day with teammates and staff at the southern goal and trotted the length of the field and back with his two daughters, the youngest also kicking a soccer ball.

The score is Rusnák’s seventh in MLS play this season and 25th for the Sounders to date in league matches to become just the second player in the league’s 30-year history to record 25 goals and 25 assists for two different clubs. The designated player began his career with Real Salt Lake (2017-21). Former midfielder Steve Ralston set the mark during his career for the defunct Tampa Bay Mutiny and the New England Revolution (1996-2009).

One fan among the 30,575 in attendance Saturday had a winning keepsake after Rusnák threw his jersey in the stands. But Sounders defender Alex Roldan retrieved it because it was the only one left.

Rusnák was shown a yellow card for “poor sportsmanship.”

“I changed at halftime so they [equipment managers] were sweating on the sideline,” Rusnák said. “We had so many chances and when I talk about frustration, that’s more of what it was — the fact that we couldn’t score in the first half. We created some good chances and that’s when the frustration gets higher and higher.”

Rusnák dropped to his knees and clasped his face in agony in the 68th minute when he whiffed an open shot at goal. It was inches wide of the post. In the 22nd minute, his right-footed shot in the box off a nice feed from Pedro de la Vega was blocked by teammate Ryan Kent.

Sounders forward Jesús Ferreira, who was traded from Dallas in January, was gifted three perfect opportunities against his former team. An early header brushed over the crossbar and two taps at Dallas keeper Maarten Paes’ doorstep in the ninth minute were blocked by Paes.

Dallas (4-6-4) was equally miffed. They narrowly outshot Seattle 16-15 and the sides had five on-target each. Sounders keeper Stefan Frei collected his fourth shutout of the season.

“That team could’ve rolled over,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in complimenting first-year Dallas coach Eric Quill. FCD played 120 minutes in a U.S. Open Cup loss in New York on Wednesday. “We put them under immense pressure and they stood tall. That’s good coaching, that’s good mentality … But, yes, they made some plays. But we were just this close. If we would’ve had a little more patience in the first half, we might have opened the gaps a little bit bigger [to score].”

Sounders center back Yeimar left the match in the 16th minute with a right hamstring injury. There wasn’t any contact as he muddled a play on the right corner of the box. After the ball was out of danger he signaled for a sub and laid on the ground to first get treatment on the field, then made his way to the bench with trainers flanking him.

Jon Bell replaced Yeimar on the backline.

De la Vega started in place of forward Danny Musovski. The sole lineup change from last week’s draw in Portland was due to Musovski picking up a hip injury during training.

Seattle (6-4-5) continues its three-game homestand against San Diego on Wednesday.

“Being able to win the series is important, especially at home,” Ferreira said of sweeping his former team during regular-season matches. “We’re just going to keep going.”