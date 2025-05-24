Family keeps waking me up and wearing me down

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I’ve worked as a night-shift nurse for the past six years and have always struggled with sleep, but lately it’s gotten worse. I’m lucky if I get four hours during the day, and when I do, I wake up feeling anxious and jittery. I’ve tried blackout curtains, white noise, melatonin, you name it. I even sleep with earplugs and my phone on silent, but somehow, I still wake up exhausted.

The real problem is my sister, who lives five minutes away and doesn’t seem to get it. She’ll drop by unannounced with her kids, call me mid-sleep “just to chat” or ask me to watch her dog during the day. When I say no or don’t answer, she acts like I’m being selfish or antisocial. I’ve tried explaining my schedule, but she always says, “Well, you’re off during the day, right?”

I love my family, but I’m starting to feel resentful. My job already pushes me to the edge; I don’t want to fight for rest on top of that. How do I get her to understand that daytime isn’t my free time, it’s survival? – Running on Empty

Dear Running on Empty: You’ve tried hinting, but it’s time to be direct. Rest is essential for all of us to function, and your sister is lucky enough to get her sleep overnight. Tell her that your sleep isn’t optional and offer a window of availability – maybe after 5 p.m. – for her to call or come over.

This isn’t about cutting her off. It’s about protecting your health and being clear that “off work” does not mean “on call.”

Dear Annie: I work as a registered nurse, and I was harassed by one of my colleagues. Following a report I made to my manager, he was suspended for using “horizontal violence” on me, which occurs when one colleague bullies another.

Months later, this same co-worker harassed a female co-worker and got suspended again. Despite this, he has returned to our unit. Being a federal nursing facility, it is very difficult to terminate him.

I must confess that I dislike how he treats people, and my frustration toward him is intense. I realize that this negativity is making my work environment miserable, but I can’t hide how I feel, especially since he often glares at me from a distance.

Despite our unfortunate interactions, we both provide excellent care for our patients, but we are unable to let go of our mutual hatred and frustration toward each other. Many co-workers have attempted to facilitate a conversation between us, but I doubt that will ever happen.

Do you have any advice for me? – Nurse at a Breaking Point

Dear Nurse: You did the right thing by reporting this man, not just for your own well-being but for the safety of your team. It takes guts to hold someone accountable the way you have.

Resolving the conflict between you once and for all will take willingness from both sides, and it sounds like neither of you is jumping at that chance to make peace. If you haven’t already, consider asking to work different shifts or in another area. It may not be a permanent fix, but a little distance can go a long way.

Focus on what you can control – keeping your head down, caring for your patients, documenting any further incidents and informing your higher-ups when you need to. The way he’s going, I wouldn’t be surprised if this man ends up out of a job all on his own.

