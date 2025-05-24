Glam up your home on a budget

Cathy Hobbs

Good design does not have to be expensive to look expensive. In fact, there are several low-cost designer “hacks” that will help ensure that your home will look like you splurged when you really saved.

Here are five affordable design hacks that can help add a luxury look for less to nearly any space:

Metal framed mirrors: Metal framed mirrors, especially those in a brass metal trim, are one of the hottest trends in home decor right now. Hang mirrors in a series to help make a room feel larger or use as part of a gallery wall.

Acrylic tables: A less heavy and less expensive alternative to glass, acrylic tables work well for those looking to achieve a modern, affordable vibe.

Rattan, caned or woven furniture: Rattan was all the rage in the 1970s and it is certainly back. Caned furniture as well as woven furniture is a wonderful addition to a modern, relaxed space.

Modern pendants or chandliers: Sometimes all you need is a bit of bling to make what was “old” feel new again. That is exactly what a fresh chandelier or light fixture can do to a room.

Small artwork: While large pieces of art can help “anchor” a space, a variety of small art pieces in different shapes and sizes can be a welcome alternative.