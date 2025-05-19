Must-watch game for every NFL team during the 2025 regular season

The Athletic NFL staff

The NFL’s 2025 schedule release brought an endless array of reaction, predictions and even some controversy.

NFL writers are here to make some sense of it all, though. What is the must-watch game for each NFL team in 2025?

The Athletic picked a few obvious candidates (anytime Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes clash in any year classifies as must-see). There are a few surprises, though.

Arizona Cardinals: at Cowboys, Week 9

The Cardinals have gone from four wins to eight in two seasons under head coach Jonathan Gannon. This season it’s all about the playoffs. Few outside the desert will take this seriously, but Arizona’s early schedule shapes up well. The Cardinals could be 5-2 entering their Week 8 bye. In Week 9 they head to Dallas for “Monday Night Football” a chance to flex on a big stage. Dating to his sophomore year in high school, Kyler Murray is 9-0 at AT&T Stadium. This will be a chance to show the Cardinals are a legit postseason contender, something they did last season, only to fizzle in the final weeks a drop that, coincidentally, began after their bye week.

Atlanta Falcons: vs. Rams, Week 17

The NFL knows good theater, which is why Raheem Morris versus Sean McVay will be televised on “Monday Night Football.” The Falcons hope this game has implications beyond this storyline, but you can expect ESPN to milk it either way. The basic plot is this: Morris will be trying to prove himself against the league’s coaching kingmaker in McVay, who employed Morris as his defensive coordinator from 2021-2023. The pair won a Super Bowl together, and the stint with the Rams is a big reason Morris is getting a second chance as an NFL head coach.

Baltimore Ravens: at Chiefs, Week 4

The Ravens’ matchup with the Bills will generate the most hype, but the Chiefs are the standard in the AFC and that will remain the case until the Ravens, Bills or some other AFC team knocks them off in the postseason. Baltimore won’t be able to make a strong statement in late September. Yet, beating the Chiefs on its home field would certainly improve the Ravens’ confidence if they have to return to Arrowhead for a postseason matchup.

Buffalo Bills: vs. Chiefs, Week 9

These teams have stood atop the AFC for the past five years and have a vast, dramatic history of going up against each other. They played one of the best regular-season games of 2024 when the Bills handed the Chiefs their first loss of the year, including one of the greatest plays of Josh Allen’s career. The Chiefs got their revenge in the most heartbreaking of ways for the Bills and their fans by taking down Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game the fourth time in five seasons the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs. The Bills have won the last four regular-season games against the Chiefs. This is setting up for another unforgettable game between two of the AFC’s elite teams.

Carolina Panthers: vs. Bills, Week 8

The Charlotte-to-Buffalo pipeline has slowed a bit from the early years when Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane would lean on their Panthers’ background while filling the roster. The Carolina North roster features three ex-Panthers: wideouts Curtis Samuel and Laviska Shenault and cornerback Dane Jackson. While the Bills still haven’t solved the Kansas City Chiefs, the Josh Allen-led offense remains one of the league’s most potent. Plus, Buffalo doesn’t get to Charlotte often: The Bills’ last visit was in 2017.

Chicago Bears: at Commanders, Week 6

It should surprise no one that this game will be played in prime time. Before we knew much about these teams in 2024, the NFL flexed it into a late-afternoon time slot. The result was the craziest finish of the season, one that began the demise of Matt Eberflus’ tenure and the Bears’ season, and helped ignite a magical Commanders run to the NFC Championship Game. This one could have serious NFC playoff implications. For a nondivision game, this is as marquee as it gets.

Cincinnati Bengals: at Ravens, Week 13

One of the most entertaining rivalries in the sport gets a grand stage on Thanksgiving night. Joe Burrow versus Lamar Jackson would be must-see TV in any venue, but put them in prime time of the Thanksgiving Day ratings bonanza it doesn’t get much bigger than that. This marks four consecutive years Cincinnati has had to play in prime time in Baltimore, with last year’s matchup there seeing Jackson erase a 21-7 second-half deficit and holding on for a 35-34 win.

Cleveland Browns: vs. Steelers, Weeks 6 and 17

The Browns can always measure themselves in some way against a team they know well and a team that hasn’t had a losing record since 2003. The Steelers always play a physical brand of football and know how to win games ugly. Their defense is good enough to make things that way if the Browns can’t get their offense going by Week 6.

Dallas Cowboys: vs. Chiefs, Week 13

This will be Kansas City’s first trip to Dallas since 2017, when Patrick Mahomes was a rookie backup to Alex Smith. Mahomes, who is from Whitehouse, in East Texas, isn’t a Dallas native but reps the Metroplex often and is a known Dallas Mavericks fan. Mahomes’ first career game in Dallas will be a storyline. More than that, this will be a great test for the Cowboys to see how they measure up against a perennial contender as they enter the home stretch of the regular season.

Denver Broncos: at Chiefs, Week 17

There’s a reason the Broncos feel like they are closing the gap on their dominant AFC West rivals. Denver has won two of the last three matchups in the series, though the second of those victories came in Week 18 last season, when the Chiefs rested their starters. The loss in that span, in Week 10 in Kansas City, came during a game in which Bo Nix outplayed Patrick Mahomes and Denver would have won had it prevented linebacker Leo Chenal from blocking Wil Lutz’s 35-yard field-goal attempt. This Christmas matchup could be the ultimate prove-it game for Denver, one likely to have major playoff implications for both teams. The presents will have been unwrapped, the hearty holiday meals digested. What more could you ask for to end the day than watching the Broncos try to take down the AFC’s reigning champs?

Detroit Lions: at Eagles, Week 11

If the Lions were a healthier team down the stretch last year, they might’ve met the Eagles in the 2025 NFC Championship Game. Philly went on to win the Super Bowl, while the Lions were forced to watch at home. This year’s contest could again have major NFC implications. These are two of the strongest rosters in the conference and league at-large.

Green Bay Packers: at Steelers, Week 8

He’s not officially on the team yet, but let’s assume Aaron Rodgers joins the Steelers. Barring injury or a benching, this will be his first game against the team for which he played 18 seasons, from 2005-2022. The storylines would be juicier if this game were in Green Bay, but the “Sunday Night Football” matchup provides fascinating cinema regardless. Rodgers might still not like Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, but he has referred to the Packers as “we” on “The Pat McAfee Show” since leaving and will one day have his No. 12 retired inside Lambeau Field.

Houston Texans: at Ravens, Week 5

The Texans aren’t truly chasing the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy yet. Houston has to beat Buffalo and Baltimore consistently for that to happen. All three are on the schedule this year. And while the Texans have had recent success against the Bills and have been competitive in games against the Chiefs, they’ve never had an answer for the Ravens. Houston has lost its last six against the Ravens, including last year’s 31-2 embarrassment on Christmas Day. The Texans have only beaten Baltimore twice in their history. They’ve never beaten the Ravens on the road. Here is yet another chance for the Texans to change the perception about what their ceiling is.

Indianapolis Colts: at Chiefs, Week 12

The Chiefs are coming off three straight Super Bowl appearances, so if the Colts want to see how they stack up against the gold standard of the NFL, this is the game to do it. Indy’s revamped defense under new coordinator Lou Anarumo will certainly be tested against Patrick Mahomes, an aging but still effective Travis Kelce and Kansas City’s reworked offensive line. Rashee Rice was off to a stellar start in 2024 before a knee injury in Week 4 sidelined him for the rest of the year. Now that he’s back healthy, look for new Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward to draw the assignment of trying to shut down Kansas City’s top receiver.

Jacksonville Jaguars: vs. Panthers, Week 1

The eyes of the football world will be on Jacksonville Week 1, as we’ll all get to see Travis Hunter on an NFL field for the first time. How big will his role be on offense? How much defense will he play? Will he become the first player in nearly 80 years to record a receiving touchdown and a pick six in the same game? OK, that last one might be a tall order for his NFL debut, but with a player like Hunter, it’s fun to dream on the possibilities.

Kansas City Chiefs: vs. Ravens, Week 4

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes. It’s a heavyweight bout between two of the best quarterbacks of this generation, and it’s a potential AFC Championship Game preview. Mahomes is 4-1 against Jackson, including the 2023 AFC title game in Baltimore. We won’t argue if you’d prefer the Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles in Week 2, a visit from the Lions in Week 6 or a trip to Buffalo in Week 9.

Las Vegas Raiders: vs. Bears, Week 4

Despite minority owner Tom Brady’s best efforts, Ben Johnson spurned the Raiders to become Bears head coach. Some Las Vegas fans felt like they were led on by Johnson. And in hiring Johnson, Chicago passed on Pete Carroll. Whether or not there are any hard feelings on either side, this will be a battle for bragging rights.

Los Angeles Chargers: vs. Eagles, Week 14

The Chargers get their chance at the defending Super Bowl champions in their first game of December. The world will be watching in prime time on Monday night. The Chargers have often talked about being a physically dominant team, particularly in the trenches. They showed flashes of that strategy in Jim Harbaugh’s first season, but they never fully realized the vision. Most notably on offense, they struggled to run the ball consistently, and were manhandled up front in a playoff loss to the Houston Texas. The Eagles are a physically dominant team on both sides of the trenches. This will be the ultimate test for the Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams: at Eagles, Week 3

There is no shortage of bitterness on the Rams’ side about how their last matchup ended in the 2024 divisional round. Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia offense ran all over the young Rams’ defensive line last season, even setting single-game rushing records in the process. The Rams believe they’ve fixed their run defense and this contest will be an early chance to prove it.

Miami Dolphins: at Bills, Week 3

Bills QB Josh Allen owns the Dolphins. He’s 12-2 against them in the regular season with 37 touchdown passes. To put that in context, he’s faced fellow AFC East rivals, the Jets and Patriots, a combined 26 times in the regular season and has 35 touchdown passes. The point is, after somewhat lighter Miami matchups against the Colts and Patriots the first two weeks of the season, we’re going to find out exactly how good the Dolphins are when they take on Allen and the Bills on “Thursday Night Football.”

Minnesota Vikings: at Bears, Week 1

You have J.J. McCarthy debuting at Soldier Field, about 30 minutes from where he grew up. You have Minnesota’s first chance to put new Bears coach Ben Johnson in his place. You have two familiar foes playing in prime time with a chance to set the tone in the NFC North. Beating Chicago would restate Minnesota’s superiority, and, depending on McCarthy’s performance, it could inspire greater confidence about what’s possible this fall and beyond.

New England Patriots: at Bills, Week 5

Sure, this is a game in which the Patriots will be underdogs. But this will be their first big test, a chance to see how far they’ve come under coach Mike Vrabel. And it’s in prime time on “Sunday Night Football.” The Patriots could enter this game 3-1 following home wins over the Raiders, Steelers and Panthers. If that’s the case, this one will be especially interesting in Vrabel’s first shot at the best team in the division.

New Orleans Saints: vs. Cardinals, Week 1

The Saints are one of three teams with no prime-time games. That tells you what the league thinks about the viability of this team heading into 2025. So it’s up to the Saints to actually draw any attention for themselves. And that’s what makes the opening game for new head coach Kellen Moore and likely new starting quarterback Tyler Shough the most interesting Saints game to watch, regardless of the opponent. A flop in Week 1 against a mediocre Cardinals squad and the Who Dat fans could either become more restless or more apathetic. I’m not sure which one is worse for New Orleans.

New York Giants: at Patriots, Week 13

Patriots QB Drake Maye is always going to be the one who got away. The Giants tried to move up to No. 3 to select Maye in the 2024 NFL draft, but were rebuffed by New England. He went on to produce an excellent rookie season and has the Patriots back on the ascent. Meanwhile, the Giants aren’t sure if they have a QB of the future on their roster. They drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round this year, but until he gets onto the field, it will be impossible to know for sure what they have. Perhaps in this marquee Monday night matchup late in the season we’ll get to see Maye and Dart square off.

New York Jets: at Patriots, Week 11

These teams are in a much different place than they were a year ago. Both hired franchise legends as their head coaches to fix disintegrating cultures, and both are banking on young quarterbacks (Justin Fields and Drake Maye) to get things back on track. Mike Vrabel and Aaron Glenn should both prove significant upgrades as head coaches and this season should be the start of the Jets-Patriots rivalry being fun again. Remember: Vrabel wined and dined with the Jets before spurning them for New England. Glenn took all interview requests during the hiring cycle except for one from the Patriots.

Philadelphia Eagles: at Bills, Week 17

Buffalo is still mourning the failed fourth-quarter drive that would’ve sent the Bills to Super Bowl LIX. They’ll never know if they’d have fared better against the Eagles. But with Josh Allen they remain a title contender, especially after beefing up their defense in part by adding Joey Bosa in free agency. This is an incredibly compelling matchup that produced an instant classic the last time it happened. Back in 2023, the Eagles trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter. Jalen Hurts’ three touchdowns in a comeback win included a 12-yard walk-off run in an overtime secured by Jake Elliott’s 59-yard field goal through driving rain and a 20-mph wind. Will the Eagles’ final trip to Highmark Stadium be as memorable?

Pittsburgh Steelers: vs. Packers, Week 8

Aaron Rodgers has won the Super Bowl, league MVP (four times) and beaten 31 opponents. On Oct. 26, if the 41-year-old quarterback is indeed a Steeler, he will have the opportunity to do something unique: win his first career matchup against the Packers and thus register a victory against all 32 teams in his career. Given the way Rodgers’ tenure ended in Green Bay, this could be billed as another revenge game (along with the season opener against the Jets).

San Francisco 49ers: at Rams, Week 5

The 49ers tried to do a quickie, Rams-like revamp this offseason. Did it work? We’ll get an indication in Week 5 when the 49ers visit their division rival for a Thursday game in prime time. There are perhaps no more similar squads in the NFL. They run the same offense, have similar roster-building philosophies and often go after the same players in free agency and trades. The 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey; the Rams got Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams.

Seattle Seahawks: at Steelers, Week 2; vs. Rams, Week 11; vs. Vikings, Week 13

These three games feature the best subplots: DK Metcalf hosting his old team months after asking for a trade, Cooper Kupp against the team that deemed him no longer good enough, and Sam Darnold hosting the team that let him walk in free agency after a career year. All three players likely downplay the significance of those storylines in the lead-up to the games, but they’re all fierce competitors and will want to have huge games and lead their new clubs to victories.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: at Lions, Week 7

The Bucs went to Detroit early last season and came out with a victory. It was a statement game and confidence builder for a team that was better than many imagined. The expectations are a little higher this season, but in order for the Bucs to keep the expectations high, they will have to show again they can compete with the best teams in the NFC. This Monday night game is one of four scheduled in prime time for the Bucs.

Tennessee Titans: vs. Patriots, Week 7

Welcome home, Mike Vrabel. The former Titans coach, who gave the franchise some of its best moments in Nashville a run to the AFC title game, two division titles and the AFC No. 1 seed in 2021 when Vrabel won NFL Coach of the Year will be back in the house two years after his ill-advised firing. Will he cross paths with Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, who canned him a few weeks after making it clear publicly that he was safe? Will the fans show him any love? Is he about to revive the Pats while the Titans stay near the bottom of the league? In a schedule light on big moments for a bad team with no prime-time games, this one is spicy.

Washington Commanders: vs. Dolphins, Week 11 in Madrid

For the first time since 2016, Washington fans can break out their passports to watch the burgundy and gold. That rarity and the international setting raise the intrigue against a Dolphins team coming off an 8-9 season. There’s no sleeping for Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and cornerback Marshon Lattimore against the explosive passing combination of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.