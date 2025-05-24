Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane softball takes fourth; Freeman, Chewelah baseball reaches semifinals; Pullman’s Rhoda Wang wins third state tennis title

It’s not the trophy the Mt. Spokane softball team originally hoped to be taking home this weekend, but any state trophy – particularly one earned playing through the loser-out bracket – is something to be proud of.

The Wildcats, undefeated entering state and seeded No. 2, won four consecutive loser-out games before falling to fourth-seeded Sedro-Woolley 5-2 in the State 3A third-place game at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

“To go out and lose the first game on Friday, the kids showed a ton of character,” Mt. Spokane coach Carl Adams said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the group with what they accomplished.”

Kassandra Gonzalez earned the final-game win for the Cubs (25-4), allowing two runs on three hits, walking three and striking out eight in a complete game.

Emme Bond hit a solo home run for the Wildcats (27-2) and McKenzie Morris added an RBI single. Addison Jay struck out five over four innings but allowed six walks and gave up three runs.

After being upset by No. 18 Inglemoor in the first round Friday, the Wildcats won two games to ensure they would play on Saturday.

“You just have to bounce back,” Adams said. “It’s a mental grind and they showed they have that in them this year.”

In their first game Saturday, Jay allowed one run on three hits with no walks and struck out 16 and Wildcats knocked off No. 1 seed Stanwood (22-5) 14-1.

Jay went 2 or 3 with two runs and three RBIs, and Avery Fox added two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

The Wildcats then beat 10th-seeded Snohomish (20-7) 10-4 to reach the state third-place game.

Jay went 3 for 4 with a two-run home run, Quincy Schuerman had a three-run shot and an RBI single, and Morris added a solo homer. Riley Kincaid scattered seven hits, struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.

“Six games in two days – sore feet, sore hands,” Adams said. “All kinds of stuff going on. But all said and done, a pretty fun weekend for us.”

Adams said there was no disappointment in how the weekend shook out.

“Going undefeated – that was never really a goal we had,” he said. “We just wanted to play and get better and I think being here this weekend was a big deal for them and trying to bring home some hardware.

“I’m happy they got to accomplish that.”

2B

Adna 10, Freeman 6: Alyssa Carroll drove in four runs on three hits and the third-seeded Pirates (20-6) defeated the top-seeded Scotties (25-3) in the state championship game at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Kaylee Ripke went 4 for 4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs for Freeman. The Scotties made five errors, leading to five unearned runs.

In Freeman’s semifinal earlier in the day, Ripke struck out 11 in a six-inning, complete-game 11-1 win over 12th-seeded Toledo. Isabel Silva, Harper Sefton and Madison Brebner all knocked in two runs apiece.

Toledo 10, Liberty 8: Audrey Cooper delivered a two-run single in the top of the seventh inning and the 12th-seeded Riverhawks (20-7-2) eliminated the fifth-seeded Lancers (19-6) to reach the state third-place game.

Aubrey Hofmann and Lillie Unruh had RBI singles in the sixth to put Liberty up 8-6 before Toledo rallied for four in the seventh.

The Lancers eliminated sixth-seeded Kittitas 8-3 in their first game of the day. Jordyn Jeske struck out 19 in a complete game and doubled in two runs.

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 19, Northwest Christian 5 (5): Tylar Keeton went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs and the second-seeded Titans (20-5) eliminated the ninth-seeded Crusaders (22-6) in five innings.

Kaitlyn Waters homered and stole two bases for NWC, which eliminated seventh-seeded Coupeville 10-0 earlier in the day.

1B

Inchelium 20, Ocosta 6: Kylee Andrews went 3 for 3 with three doubles, three runs and six RBIs and the third-seeded Hornets (23-3) beat the 10th-seeded Wildcats (11-8) in the state third-place game at Gateway Sports Complex.

Isabella Finley had a home run among three hits with three RBIs, Hailey Peone went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Tiana Flett had four hits and four runs for Inchelium. The Hornets eliminated Almira/Coulee-Hartline 11-3 earlier in the day.

Ocosta 17, Colton 11: Gabby Ness had three hits and three RBIs and Ocosta eliminated the Wildcats (18-6). Kiya Soza went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs for Colton.

Baseball

1A

La Center 5, Colville 4: Gunnar Schockelt hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh and the third-seeded Wildcats (20-4) eliminated the 14th-seeded Crimson Hawks (12-12) at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham. Marvin Holland led Colville with a hit and three RBIs.

2B

Freeman 5, Liberty Bell 4 (11): Down a run in the 11th, the Scotties (22-2) scored two runs on a fielder’s choice and an error and eliminated seventh-seeded Mountain Lions (21-4) at Hart Field.

Freeman will play sixth-seeded Chewelah in a semifinal game on Friday at Carlon Park in Selah. The Scotties eliminated the Warden Cougars in their first game of the day with Jackson Florence leading with three hits.

Chewelah 14, Friday Harbor 4 (6): Miles Krausz walked five times, stole five bases and scored three runs and the sixth-seeded Cougars (22-4) eliminated the 14th-seeded Wolverines (16-7) at Castle Rock HS.

Chewelah eliminated the Toledo Riverhawks 11-1 earlier in the day.

Tri-Cities Prep 5, Colfax 1: Tilden Shumway and Aiden McCabe had two hits apiece and the top-seeded Jaguars (25-1) eliminated the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (17-8) at Southridge HS in Kennewick.

Caden Inderrieden scored the lone run for Colfax, which eliminated Kittitas 12-10 earlier in the day.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7, Wahkiakum 3: Carter Pitts had two hits, two RBIs and two runs and the third-seeded Warriors (18-3) eliminated the 11th-seeded Mules (11-8) at Wenatchee Field.

ACH will play second-seeded DeSales in a quarterfinal on Friday.

Naselle 25, Northport 4 (5): Jacob Lindstrom had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs and the fourth-seeded Comets (15-4) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Mustangs (17-5).

Girls tennis

4A: Mead’s Lexi Mattox/Josie Kellogg lost the championship doubles match to Hailey Kerker/Taryn Kerker of Camas 6-1, 6-0 in Kennewick. Lewis and Clark’s Charlotte Burns/Emma Chow finished eighth.

2A: Rhoda Wang of Pullman won her third state title, beating Jenny Serabriakova of Columbia River 6-4, 6-0 in Seattle. Pullman’s Diana Gutierrez placed fifth for the second consecutive season with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Olympic’s Annabelle Waldman. Pullman’s girls finished third in the team competition. West Valley’s Sutton Nordhus/Brynlee Ordinario placed eighth.

2B/1B: Avi Sahota of Chewelah defeated teammate Gursimr Sabota 6-4, 6-4 to take home the singles title in Yakima. Freeman’s Avery Boswell/Emma Hollen beat Stella Peterson/Brynn Williams of Manson 6-2, 6-1 for the doubles championship.

Boys tennis

4A: Tate Thatcher of Lewis and Clark took third in singles, beating Adam Tan of Hanford 7-5, 6-4 in Kennewick. Mead’s Peter Farley/Bryce Lynd fell in the championship match to Arham Mefta and Isaiah Leong of Juanita 6-1, 6-2. Mead’s Josh Knaggs/Robert Wrigley placed sixth.

2A: Pullman’s Reed Newell/Mir Park beat Mason Repp/Justin Gallant of Selah 6-4, 7-6 for fourth place in Seattle.

2B/1B: Eshan Reddy/Ian Reichel of St. George’s beat Markus Berger/Elijah Sauer of Manson 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 to take third place in Yakima.

Track and field

Northeast State 2B qualifier, Whitworth University: Josie McLaughlin of St. George’s won the 400 meters in 58.75 seconds, 800 in a personal-best 2:09.09 and 1600 in 5:09.86.

McLaughlin was also the anchor on the winning 4x400 relay team, which has won state each of the past eight years.

Freeman’s Fiona Anderson won the pole vault at 11 feet and the 100 with a PR of 12.64. Anderson was also the anchor of the winning 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.

Freeman’s Trenton Sandborn had wins in the 110 hurdles in 14.76, 300 hurdles in 39.44 (PR) and in the high jump (6-8). Sandborn was also a member of the winning 4x400 relay team.

Northwest Christian’s Allie Robertson (5:21.57) and Eli Vliestra (4:28.89) both won at 3,200, both in PRs.

Liberty’s Macy Bothman threw the javelin 114-8 for her season record.

Davenport’s Glenna Soliday won the 200 (26.58), 100 hurdles (14.96) and 300 hurdles (45.61). Soliday was also the anchor on the winning 4x200 relay team.

Reardan’s Evan Krupke won the triple jump with a PR of 43-51/2 and was second in the long jump at 21-2.

Lind-Ritzville’s Brody Boness won the shot put at 48-33/4.