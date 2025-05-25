Alex Palou wins Indianapolis 500 for first time, holding off Marcus Ericsson

By Jeff Gluck The Athletic

As for F1’s attempts to improve the racing at Monaco by introducing two mandatory pit stops, the move proved ineffective with a tactical race that brought conservative driving and the usual, limited overtaking.

As for Norris’ teammate and championship leader, Oscar Piastri completed the podium as the in-form Red Bull of Max Verstappen finished P4.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was last year’s winner around his home streets, but the Monegasque had to settle for second this time.

INDIANAPOLIS – Alex Palou has dominated IndyCar lately, but was missing one big thing – the Indianapolis 500.

Consider that box checked.

Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing continued their winning ways in 2025 by racing to victory in the Indy 500, marking Palou’s first career oval win. The remarkable Palou became the first driver since A.J. Foyt in 1979 to win five of the season’s first six races, and he has claimed three of the last four championships, including two in a row.

“I cannot believe it. What an amazing day. What an amazing race,” Palou said.

Palou had been open about the hole in his resume, which included Indy and oval tracks in general. He couldn’t be considered one of the greats without it.

“I want to win at an oval,” Palou said this week. “Trust me, I’m trying hard. There’s nothing I can do until Sunday to change that. Hopefully, I can change it and I can win on Sunday. I know it’s tough.”

Now, Palou, a 28-year-old from Spain, will have his face immortalized on the Borg-Warner Trophy.

To get it done, he took the lead from ex-Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson with 14 laps remaining and held off Ericsson with the help of a couple of lapped cars in front of him.

Palou was one corner away from the victory when a caution came out for a Nolan Siegel crash, and Palou crossed the finish line under yellow.

The Siegel crash capped off one of the more chaotic Indy 500s in recent memory.

Scott McLaughlin crashed on the pace lap while trying to warm up his tires, Marco Andretti crashed on the first green-flag lap and Kyle Larson, who had been attempting to complete every lap of the famed Memorial Day Weekend “Double,” was among those who crashed out of the race before halfway.

There was a flash fire on pit road (Alexander Rossi), a brake issue that led rookie Robert Shwartzman to run over his crew (leading to minor injuries to one crewman) and a mechanical failure for two-time defending Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden, who had driven from 33rd to sixth before his issue.

That Palou and Ganassi ended up in victory lane together at Indy continued a remarkable restoration of a once-fractured relationship.

In 2022, while driving for Ganassi, Palou signed a 2023 contract with McLaren in hopes of being both a full-time IndyCar driver and a reserve driver for the McLaren Formula One team – believing his talent would translate well to F1.

But hours before the McLaren announcement, Ganassi said he had picked up the option on Palou’s contract. At the time, Palou said the Ganassi news release was issued without his permission, and it even included a quote he said did not come from him.

That sparked bad blood between Palou and Ganassi – except the relationship between Palou and McLaren turned much worse.

Prior to the 2023 season, Palou reneged on the McLaren deal and ended up rejoining Ganassi. They promptly won the next two titles together and now are well on the way to a third straight, as the pairing appears to be unstoppable.

McLaren, meanwhile, is suing Palou for breach of contract.

“Guy is just unbelievable,” Ganassi said. “He just beat everybody today. It’s just great.”