Braylen Wimmer hits two of Spokane Indians’ four homers in 4-3 win at Everett

From staff reports

EVERETT – The wind was blowing hard out to right at Funko Field on Monday. The visiting Spokane Indians took full advantage.

Braylen Wimmer hit two of Spokane’s four home runs – all to right field – and the Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 4-3 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Monday.

The Indians (24-22) broke on top in the second inning on back-to-back one-out home runs by Andy Perez and Jean Perez. It was the sixth of the year for Andy; the fourth for Jean.

Wimmer led off the fourth inning with his fourth home run of the season, an opposite field shot.

Indians starting pitcher Albert Pacheco ran into trouble of his own making in the bottom half. He walked the first three batters of the inning, then struck out the next two. But Charlie Pagliarini watched a 3-2 breaking ball fall outside and a run scored for the AquaSox (21-24).

Wimmer crushed his second of the game, out to right center, in the sixth inning.

The Indians drew four walks in the eighth but didn’t score due to a caught stealing. They put runners at second and third with no outs in the ninth, but Darius Perry’s hard grounder to third put Skyler Messinger into a rundown, Caleb Hobson struck out looking, and Jared Thomas filed to center to end the inning.

Pacheco (4-2) went six innings. He allowed just one hit but walked seven, striking out three. He threw 93 pitches, 46 for strikes. Hunter Mann provided two scoreless innings of relief, and Davis Palermo gave up a pair of solo home runs but finished out the ninth for his fourth save in as many opportunities.