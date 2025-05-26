Central WA Head Start provider may lay off nearly 200

By Claire Withycombe Seattle Times

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – A Head Start provider in central Washington may need to lay off nearly 200 workers at the end of June.

Washington’s Employment Security Department said Thursday it had received a layoff notice for EPIC. The nonprofit serves about 500 children through its Head Start programs, said EPIC Early Learning CEO Mamie Barboza.

The federal government distributes grant money to organizations that provide Head Start services.

Barboza said EPIC – Enterprise for Progress in the Community – is a subcontractor. The contractor that directly receives the federal funds does not have its official “notice of award” from the federal government, which usually would come out before now, so EPIC has to be up front with employees that it cannot guarantee their jobs after June 30, she said.

“We’re expecting the funding to come through, but with all the uncertainty and everything going around, we just can’t trust it,” Barboza said.

People’s livelihoods are at stake, so they need to be aware, and EPIC is obligated to issue the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice, she said. Barboza said she was hopeful the money would come through.

Statewide, about 15,000 kids are served by Head Start, which was established in the 1960s to provide education and support services to the nation’s poorest children.

Since January, Head Start programs across the country have dealt with funding freezes, the loss of federal office staff and uncertainty about the program’s future.

Barboza said there have been delays in communication since the federal Office of Head Start’s Seattle branch was shut down in early April. The Trump administration has closed several such offices in other cities. But EPIC, which serves central Washington communities, hasn’t had any interruptions to funding for the current program year, she said.

The state Employment Security Department said in a news release that staff from a local rapid response team and WorkSource center would reach out to employees to “ease their transition.”

The notice comes about a month after another program in the region, Inspire Development Centers, had to abruptly close down its Head Start programs for a few days because it ran out of money to keep operating. The money eventually came through, and the center reopened.

News of the potential layoffs in central Washington comes amid “a long-standing jobs crisis” in the nation’s child care sector, according to the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment at the University of California, Berkeley.

In early May, the center said that the crisis was likely to get worse due to “new threats” like the shuttering of regional Head Start offices.

“The administration’s policies targeting immigrant populations also have the potential to destabilize the already-fragile early care and education system,” the center said. About 1 in 5 child care workers is an immigrant.

Nationally, child care jobs in the U.S. increased modestly in April, the center said, by 3,800.