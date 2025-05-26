Dear Annie: Honoring our fallen heroes

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Readers: Memorial Day is often seen as the unofficial beginning of summer – a long weekend filled with backyard barbecues, road trips and the smell of freshly cut grass. Stores run sales, families gather and children run barefoot through sprinklers. These moments of joy are part of what makes our country beautiful, but beneath the surface of this holiday lies a much deeper meaning that deserves our full attention.

Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women of the United States military who gave their lives in service to this nation. It is not just a day off or a seasonal marker. It is a sacred day of remembrance. These fallen service members were not just soldiers. They were also sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, husbands, wives, best friends and neighbors. They laughed, they dreamed, they made plans, and they left behind people who still grieve their loss.

Every name engraved on a white stone at Arlington National Cemetery or in a quiet cemetery in your hometown represents a life that was lived with purpose and ended in sacrifice. These individuals walked into danger not because they wanted to fight, but because they believed in protecting something greater than themselves. They fought for the safety of their families, for the freedoms we so often take for granted and for the ideals that define our democracy.

As we enjoy the privileges of our peaceful lives, it is important to pause and remember those who no longer can. Set aside a moment of silence. Visit a memorial. Attend a local remembrance ceremony. Share the story of a fallen hero with your children.

Listen to the experiences of veterans who carry the weight of lost comrades. If you know someone who has lost a loved one in service, reach out to them. Speak the name of the one they lost. Let them know their sacrifice is still remembered.

Freedom has a price, and Memorial Day is our collective opportunity to pay tribute to those who paid it for us. Remembering is an act of honor. Gratitude is a quiet, powerful way to keep their memory alive.

So yes, fire up the grill. Laugh with your family. Savor the sunlight. But also take time to reflect. Lay flowers at a grave. Say a prayer for peace. Hold the memory of our heroes close.

Because freedom is never free. And remembering them – truly remembering them – is the least we can do.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.