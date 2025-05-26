Gluesenkamp Perez, Washington delegation urge president to reconsider major disaster declaration for November ‘Bomb Cyclone’

Chronicle (Centralia, Wash.)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Last week, U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania, joined the Washington state congressional delegation in sending a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reconsider the denial of Washington state’s request for a major disaster declaration as a result of the devastating windstorms, heavy rainfall, flooding and mudslides caused by a bomb cyclone in November .

The disaster declaration would allow impacted communities to access public assistance and hazard mitigation grants to compensate for damage caused by the storms, a news release from Gluesenkamp Perez stated.

The request asks for assistance for six counties in Washington state: Pacific, Wahkiakum, East King, Grays Harbor, Snohomish and Walla Walla.

“One of the most destructive storms in recent history, it overwhelmed public infrastructure, endangered lives and left residents across the state grappling with long-term consequences. This is precisely the kind of catastrophic event for which the federal declaration process was designed. The state’s request outlines over $34 million in damages across these six counties – costs that local governments cannot and should not be expected to shoulder alone,” the lawmakers wrote.

“Disaster declarations are not symbolic, they are critical lifelines for communities in crisis. Washington state’s first responders, local governments, and emergency management professionals have done everything within their means to begin recovery, but the scale of the damage requires federal support through the Public Assistance Program and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.”