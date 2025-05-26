Spokane Colleges out of NWAC baseball tournament with 2-0 loss to Linn-Benton

From staff reports

LONGVIEW, Wash. – The Spokane Sasquatch baseball team made an impressive run at the NWAC Tournament, trying to capture their first title since 1989.

Spokane’s season ended a game shy of the championship, at the hand of Linn-Benton pitcher Connor Mendez, who threw all but one out of a 2-0 win at Story Field on Monday.

Mendez’s final line: 8⅔ innings, three hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Jake Vonlubken closed the door with runners on first and second.

The Sasquatch (31-21) surrendered RBI singles to Jake Dodge and Chase Logan in the first and fourth innings, respectively. Spoakne’s Zach Bowman (8-4), of Chewelah, pitched seven innings, allowing the two runs on seven hits and three strikeouts.

Spokane went 3-2 at the tournament.

Linn-Benton (32-10-1) advanced to a winner-take-all championship game against Tacoma (29-17), whose only loss in the tournament came against Spokane on Sunday.