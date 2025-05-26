Spokane Indians notebook: Charlie Condon joins the roster; Andy Perez takes hot bat into Everett series

The Spokane Indians last week got a shot in the arm from the parent club last week, as Colorado Rockies top prospect Charlie Condon was returned to the roster after missing much of the first two months of the season recovering from a nondisplaced left wrist fracture sustained in spring training.

Condon joined the club on Tuesday and saw his first action on Wednesday. In six games for the Indians this season, the No. 3 overall draft pick in the 2024 MLB draft went 5 for 21 (.238) with six walks (.407 on-base percentage) with two doubles and three RBIs.

Condon got into nine games with the Rockies Arizona Complex League team before joining the Indians, hitting .296 over 27 at bats.

The 22-year-old outfielder/corner infielder played 25 games in Spokane last season after the draft. He hit .180/.248/.270 with one homer and 11 RBIs.

Hot/not hitters: Shortstop Andy Perez carried a hot streak against Tri-City last week into this week’s series against Everett. Perez knocked a solo homer in the Indians 4-3 win over the AquaSox on Monday and is hitting .333/.379/.556 over his past seven games.

Braylen Wimmer was the second Spokane hitter over .300 for the past week, going 8 for 25 with two homers. First baseman Aidan Longwell and catcher Cole Messina both had five RBIs over the past week.

Outfielder Caleb Hobson is struggling, going 0 for 13 over five games, though he walked three times with a stolen base. Infielder Tevin Tucker is just 2 for his last 14 over five games (.143) with six strikeouts.

On the mound: The Indians have benefited from strong starting pitching all season, but especially over the past week. In two starts, lefty Michael Prosecky went 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA over 10 innings with nine strikeouts.

McCade Brown made just one start but it was a good one, tossing five shutout innings with 11 strikeouts on Saturday. Brown lowered his season ERA to 1.60 in nine starts over 33 2/3 innings.

Relievers Felix Ramires and Alan Perdomo had rough weeks. Ramires, a lefty making his second turn through the league, made just one appearance and gave up two runs on four hits, retiring just one of the five batters he faced. Perdomo pitched twice and gave up three home runs over two innings.

This week: The Indians are on the road against Everett. The series started with a 4-3 win on a rare Monday day game. The Indians managed just five hits, but four went for homers. Wednesday through Saturday games are all 7:05 p.m. and Sunday’s finale is at 4:05 p.m.