This man sold liquor to politicians during Prohibition. He told the Post his story.

By Omari Daniels Washington Post

As the United States went through a dry spell during Prohibition, a man with a signature look kept the liquor flowing for the nation’s lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

George Cassiday, known as “the Man in the Green Hat,” operated for a decade, from the start of Prohibition in 1920 through the presidencies of Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover. The 18th Amendment had been passed in 1919, banning the sale, transport and manufacture of alcohol. Cassiday made his career storing liquor in the House office building and selling it to lawmakers.

In October 1930, weeks before the November midterms, Cassiday penned six Washington Post articles detailing his operation.

“It may be a surprise and a shock to many good people to know that liquor has been ordered, delivered, and consumed right under the shadow of the Capitol dome ever since Prohibition went into effect,” Cassiday wrote in an Oct. 24, 1930 article. “During these ten years, I met hundreds of senators and representatives.”

Cassiday, born on April 12, 1892, was one of several characters recently highlighted during the third season of Ed Helms’s series with iHeartPodcasts, “SNAFU,” a show about “history’s greatest screwups.” The third season, titled “Formula 6,” follows an investigation to uncover what was behind a wave of deadly poisonings that killed thousands during Prohibition.

“He was a disabled veteran out of work, which is why shipping liquor from his neighborhood to money drinkers across D.C. felt like a necessary career choice,” Helms quipped in the season’s third episode, referring to Cassiday. “George isn’t just any bootlegger. He’s become the go-to bootlegger for Congress.”

Cassiday saw liquor all around him while on the front lines with French troops in World War I. When he returned to the United States in 1919, he and 2,200 troops took a straw poll on Prohibition. Only 98 voted in favor of banning alcohol.

Cassiday had inhaled mustard gas during the war, ruining his lungs. That made it hard for him to find work. Living in Virginia, where moonshine was rampant, he sold alcohol to friends, but a colleague told him that he could make more money supplying the demand on Capitol Hill.

Not that many politicians adhered to the ban on alcohol, regardless of whether they voted for Prohibition.

“In Washington, Warren G. Harding could get his drinks from Taylor, his manservant at the house he kept near the golf course at the Chevy Chase Club, who kept it stocked with bourbon and Scotch; from his attorney general, Harry Daugherty, who had large quantities of seized liquor delivered by Justice Department employees to his infamous den of iniquity, the Little Green House on K Street; or from his friend Representative Nicholas Longworth of Ohio, Teddy Roosevelt’s son-in-law, ‘who did not have the slightest intention of complying with the Eighteenth Amendment and never pretended to,’ ” according to Daniel Okrent’s “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition.”

Cassiday’s Oct. 25, 1930, article detailed how one congressman suggested Cassiday store liquor in the Old House Office Building (now the Cannon House Office Building) on Independence Avenue, which had 50 policemen on duty and each entrance guarded by two men.

Capitol Police enforced a rule that any person leaving one of the Hill buildings with a large package had to show its contents to prevent intruders from taking office supplies. Senators and congressmen claimed immunity from this rule while going to and from congressional sessions.

“One of my good customers gave me a key to a room in the House Office Building, where I could stow a good quantity away out of sight and draw on it as needed,” Cassiday wrote.

For five years, Cassiday worked undisturbed. But in one incident in 1925, a police officer stopped Cassiday, who was wearing his trademark hat and carrying a briefcase as he entered the House Office Building. Cassiday told the officer that the briefcase didn’t belong to him, so the officer took it to the guard room and, after checking the contents, swore out a warrant for Cassiday’s arrest. Word spread that a “man in a green hat” had brought the briefcase.

“And that’s the true story of how I came to get the name which has been so widely advertised,” Cassiday wrote.

Cassiday pleaded guilty to possession and received a 90-day jail sentence. After the House adopted a rule banning him from the House Office Building, he shifted to the Senate Office Building.

“It is true that I served more Republicans than Democrats and more drys than wets, but that was only because the Republicans have been in an overwhelming majority in both branches of Congress during that period,” Cassiday wrote.

One of George Cassiday’s sons, Fred, called his father a great storyteller. Fred Cassiday praised his father’s work, which he said he researched while he was in college.

“Had he not written those articles, the election probably may not have gone the way it did,” Fred Cassiday, 76, said in a phone interview in April. “All the wets got voted in and all the drys got voted out because the articles showed how hypocritical Congress was in passing these laws and disregarding them in private.”

In the 1930 midterms, the dry Republican majority lost more than 50 House seats to the wet Democratic Party, which, aided by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s victory in 1932 plus a Democratic majority in both chambers, became the party that stood for an end to Prohibition.

“If you go through and look at the House Republicans at the time, most of them were drys,” Fred Cassiday said. “If they were dry, they were probably a customer of Dad’s.”

In an Oct. 27, 1930 article, titled “Cassiday Reveals Rum Dealings in U.S. Senate Office Building,” Cassiday said that compared to dealing with House representatives, senators were “more cautious and a shrewder class of people.”

One senator wanted alcohol stored on the top shelf of a bookcase in his office. The senator would ask for “new reading material.” Cassiday said that many constituents he met did not object to drinking.

“Some of them got a real thrill out of having a drink right under the shadow of the Capital dome,” Cassiday wrote. “I got to know many members who never drank themselves, but who asked me to take care of constituents of theirs who were visiting in Washington.”

“Many people would think that the dome of the Capitol would have a sobering influence on any one, no matter what his personal habits and beliefs might be,” Cassiday wrote in an Oct. 28, 1930, article. “From my experience, however, the reverse is true.”

Trouble soon came in December 1929. Roger Butts, a U.S. Treasury agent, had been assigned as an undercover agent in the Senate stationery office because of complaints of a bootlegger operating in the Senate Office Building.

On Feb. 18, 1930, Butts set up a sting operation, arranging for a liquor purchase to be left in a car parked behind the Senate Office Building. When Cassiday arrived, he met federal agents, who seized his customer list.

In November 1930, Butts had his say in a four-part series of Post articles. On Nov. 19, 1930, he wrote that the Prohibition Bureau “had decided to trap ‘the Man in the Green Hat’ into a sale at the Senate Office Building.”

Cassiday received an 18-month jail sentence and $2,000 fine but never spent a night in jail, his son said.

“I don’t know which congressmen or senator who got him out, but it took one phone call to the warden of the jail and Pop got special treatment,” Fred Cassiday said. “He would sign into the jail in the morning. He had an office set up where he’d do his work, and at the end of the day, he’d sign himself out, go home, and go to bed.”

Fred said his father later sold alcohol out of his house to friends but took a step back from selling to politicians.

In Cassiday’s final piece, on Oct. 29, 1930, “Rum Buyers in Capitol Indicted as Law Violators by Cassiday,” he wrote that most dry customers came from Western and Southern states that had adopted Prohibition.

“These members had continued to get their liquor at home and they felt no different about national prohibition,” Cassiday wrote. “They regarded it as no crime to have an occasional drink in their residences at Washington or in their offices.”

Before FDR took office, the lame-duck Congress passed the 18th Amendment’s repeal and sent it to the states for ratification. On March 22, 1933, Roosevelt signed the Beer and Wine Revenue Act, which legalized the sale of beer and wine. By November, 36 states ratified the 21st Amendment, which repealed the 18th.

Prohibition ended on Dec. 5, 1933, putting Cassiday out of business for good. He died on Jan. 21, 1967, at 74 without ever revealing the names of his customers.

“I hope that when somebody raises a glass of wine, has a shot of whiskey, or even a drink of beer, that they think of Dad,” Fred Cassiday said.