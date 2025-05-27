Bureau of Land Management ousts official who reportedly resisted DOGE

By Maxine Joselow washington post

Security officers escorted a top official at the Bureau of Land Management out of the agency’s building Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

The reason for the removal of Michael “Mike” Nedd, a 30-year veteran of the bureau who serves as deputy director for administration and programs, was not immediately clear. But it comes after Politico reported that he had resisted a directive from an appointee of the U.S. DOGE Service, which stands for Department of Government Efficiency, though it is not a Cabinet-level agency.

Spokespeople for BLM and its parent agency, the Interior Department, declined to comment on Nedd’s ouster, saying it is against the department’s policy to comment on personnel matters.

During President Donald Trump’s first term, Nedd served as acting director of BLM, which is tasked with managing roughly 245 million acres of federal lands and waters. The agency is expected to play a key role in Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” agenda by auctioning off more public lands and waters for oil and gas drilling and hard rock mining.

Politico reported Friday that Nedd instructed career BLM employees to ignore a May 2 memo from Stephanie Holmes, a former DOGE staffer who is Interior’s acting chief human capital officer. The memo temporarily prevented employees from changing roles within the agency, according to a copy of the document obtained by The Washington Post.

“Effective immediately and until further notice, there will be a freeze on personnel actions within the Department,” the memo said, adding that the freeze affected promotions, reassignments and changes in duty station.

The ouster comes at a tumultuous time for BLM. Trump’s pick to lead the bureau, oil and gas advocate Kathleen Sgamma, abruptly withdrew her nomination in April just as her confirmation hearing was about to begin.

Trump administration officials asked Sgamma to withdraw from consideration after an investigative group released a 2021 letter in which she criticized the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, according to a person familiar with the matter. The officials were shocked and angry that Sgamma had not disclosed her stance on the Jan. 6 insurrection during the Senate’s vetting process, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly.

Trump has yet to select a replacement to helm BLM. During his first term, Trump tapped conservative lawyer William Perry Pendley to lead the agency on an acting basis. But the president never formally nominated Pendley, a vocal advocate of selling off public lands, prompting a rebuke from a federal judge.

At the Social Security Administration, security guards also walked a senior executive out of the building last month. The executive, Greg Pearre, had pushed back on the Trump administration’s plan to falsely label 6,100 living immigrants as dead, the Post previously reported. Pearre had raised concerns that the strategy – pushed by DOGE and the Department of Homeland Security as a way to spur thousands of immigrants to leave the country – was illegal, cruel and risky.