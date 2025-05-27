Coeur d’Alene Casino earns gaming award

By From staff reports

The Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel, located in Worley, Idaho, recently was named Tribal Gaming Operator of the Year as part of an awards banquet in Florida.

The award is designed to honor the company that demonstrates achievements across multiple areas, including market growth, branding, innovation, responsible gaming and dedication to tribal community development, according to a news release.

“Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel is humbled to be named the Tribal Gaming Operator of the Year,” CEO Laura Penney said in the release. “It’s gratifying to see that the research and investment we put into achieving our operational objectives has been recognized as best-in-class by casino industry leaders.”

The award was presented on May 14 at the SBC Americas Awards held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, the casino offers 300 guest rooms and 14 suites, 1,200 video gaming machines and high stakes bingo. The casino also includes a spa, meeting space and the 18-hole Circling Raven Golf Club.