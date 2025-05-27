Free bags at Southwest Airlines end today. What you need to know

By Sasha Richie The Dallas Morning News The Dallas Morning News

Bags don’t fly free with Southwest any longer.

In March, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced a major change to its longstanding bags-fly-free policy: checked bags, for the most part, would no longer fly free.

Tuesday is the last day to book fares with the airline that include the free bags perk synonymous with the airline. Here’s what you need to know about Southwest’s new bag policy:

What is Southwest’s new bag policy?

Two free checked bags are still available to members of the upper tier of Southwest’s loyalty program, known as Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members. Flyers on Business Select fares also get two free bags.

Members of the lower tier, A-List members, get one free bag in addition to certain other customers, such as holders of Southwest’s branded Rapid Rewards Credit Card.

Everyone else will now be charged for their bags.

How much do checked bags cost?

The first checked bag will cost $35 and the second will cost $45, the company said Tuesday. Weight and size limits apply.

When do these changes kick in?

The changes apply to flights booked or voluntarily changed on or after Wednesday.

Are there other changes I should be aware of?

In addition to the bag policy, Southwest has adjusted the amount of Rapid Rewards points flyers get for buying certain fares.

Southwest also previously announced that it would introduce assigned and premium seating and a “basic” nonrefundable fare. In the third quarter of 2025, Southwest will begin selling other new fare classes.

What about carry-on bags?

Carry-on bags and personal items still fly free, and will fly free even on basic fares.

Why did Southwest change its bag policy?

Southwest announced a “transformational plan” in September that included assigned seating and some of the other sweeping changes to policies the airline has had for decades.

March then brought the bag policy changes that have Southwest looking more or less the same as other major airlines like United and Delta.

These moves are intended to return Southwest to profitability after a period of financial struggle. Other noncustomer-facing measures to do so include selling and leasing back aircraft and laying off corporate staff.

It all comes after a spat with activist investor Elliott Investment Management, after which Southwest agreed to add five Elliott-appointed board members out of a total of 13. Elliott long called for changes at the airline, accusing Southwest leadership of poor management and lackluster financial results.