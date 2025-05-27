Jennifer Lopez kisses multiple dancers at AMAs after divorce

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Jennifer Lopez made out with multiple backup dancers Monday when she opened the American Music Awards with a dance set to a medley of nominated songs. The public displays of affection came on the heels of finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year.

A male dancer smooched the newly single Bronx-born pop star, 55, who then kissed a female dancer during the transition from Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” to Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”

The seven-minute, often steamy performance opened the Memorial Day awards show, which Lopez also hosted.

Earlier this month, Lopez posted selfies of her bruised eyes and a cut on her nose she’d suffered “(during @amas rehearsals),” for which she ultimately needed stitches.

Also Monday, Lopez revealed she’s doing a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3 and for much of next March.

This time a year ago, headlines were rife with speculation that she and 52-year-old Affleck were headed for divorce, during which Lopez canceled her tour.

Though Lopez and the Oscar winner were engaged in the early aughts – and ultimately married and had kids with Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively – it wasn’t until summer 2022 that the stars wed, once in July and again in August.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer filed for divorce in August 2024, on their second wedding anniversary. The divorce was finalized in January.

Lopez recently told Spanish newspaper El País that she’s in “the best” period of her life.