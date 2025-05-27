Mike Volz, now Spokane County treasurer, reiterates intent not to run for re-election to Legislature

State Rep. Mike Volz, R-Spokane, has spent the last three months performing the roles of both legislator and Spokane County treasurer, but he announced Tuesday that he intends to make good on a pledge not to run for re-election to the Legislature so he can focus full time on the treasurer’s office.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the incredible people of the 6th District,” Volz said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I look forward to bringing that same commitment and accountability to the Spokane County Treasurer’s Office.”

Volz was appointed Spokane County treasurer in February, filling a position vacated by U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner who was elected to Congress in November. Before that, Volz had served as deputy treasurer since 2011 and the past seven years as state representative for a district that covers Airway Heights, much of the West Plains, areas north of Spokane and portions of the city’s North Side, including the Indian Trail and Hillyard neighborhoods.

As an appointee to an elected office, Volz has to run for re-election later this year to finish Baumgartner’s term, which concludes in 2026. However, he is running unopposed, so his election is all but guaranteed.

While Volz has said since he applied for the open treasurer’s position that he would leave the Legislature when his term was up in 2026, he also had no choice. State law allows a person to appear only once on a ballot, and the treasurer’s seat will be up again in 2026 – which is also when Volz would have had to run for re-election to the Legislature.