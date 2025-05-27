North Korea says Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ reeks of ‘arrogance’

By Michelle Ye Hee Lee washington post

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea blasted President Donald Trump’s plans for a defense shield designed to track and intercept missiles Tuesday, calling it a “very dangerous” and “threatening” move that could be used for offensive purposes.

The U.S. plan is “a typical product of ‘America first,’ the height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice,” the Foreign Ministry’s Institute for American Studies said, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency. It raises security risks under the guise of a defense system, the Pyongyang-based institute reportedly said.

It “is an outer space nuclear war scenario supporting the U.S. strategy for unipolar domination with the pre-emptive establishment of the outer space-based military substructure, not a ‘defensive measure’ to cope with the ‘threat’ from someone,” according to the report, citing a memorandum released Monday.

Trump announced last week that his administration would proceed with a multibillion-dollar “Golden Dome” missile defense system that would use a constellation of satellites and space-based weapons to intercept attacks on the United States.

Trump had been pushing the idea – akin to the Iron Dome system over Israel but also with weapons based in space instead of just on land – for months, citing increasingly sophisticated threats from countries such as Russia, China and North Korea.

It could be operational within three years, before the end of his second term, Trump said in the Oval Office when announcing the plan.

“Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space, and we will have the best system ever built,” he said. Funding for the system was included in the budget bill passed by House Republicans that is now being considered in the Senate.

North Korea has been rapidly upgrading and expanding its weapons arsenal under leader Kim Jong Un, who has called for the development of single missiles that can each drop several nuclear warheads. That technology would aim to overwhelm the missile defense systems of the United States and its allies.

In June last year, North Korea said it had successfully tested three independently targeted warheads and a decoy. South Korea disputed the claim, saying the test was of a suspected hypersonic missile that had exploded and failed midflight.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has criticized efforts by the United States, Japan and South Korea to cooperate more closely in the face of missile threats from Pyongyang.

The United States has established Space Force units in Japan and South Korea, and the three countries launched an information system in 2023 to share real-time data for North Korean missile launches. Pyongyang criticized both initiatives.

“Clear is the aim sought by the U.S. in its persistent attempt to build an integrated missile defense system with Japan and” South Korea, the state media report read.

North Korea also took a jab at the ballooning costs of the American commercial space industry, saying the Golden Dome plan and other missile-defense efforts are “the means of offering profits to ensure the constant boom of the U.S. munitions monopolies.”