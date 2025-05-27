Pro-choice organizer Sarah Dixit running for Spokane city council

Reproductive rights organizer Sarah Dixit is running for Spokane City Council in the seat currently held by Councilman Jonathan Bingle.

Bingle is one of two conservatives in the minority of the nine-member council. Fellow conservative Michael Cathcart and Bingle both represent council District 1, which covers the northeastern third of the city – east of Division and north of Trent. The district also includes almost all of downtown Spokane.

Bingle is running for reelection for the first time after winning his first four-year term in 2021. Last year, he unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination of Spokane’s Congressional seat.

In challenging the incumbent, Dixit wants to bring a young voice to city council that will uplift marginalized communities and those who may not be civically engaged.

“A lot of folks are working jobs. They have kids at home. They can’t follow what’s happening at city council. We need to make this whole process more accessible for people, and especially for communities of color, immigrant populations and young people,” she said.

At 29, Dixit believes she can reach these underserved populations as a young, queer woman of color.

Dixit does not see that kind of advocacy from her opponent.

“I don’t see Jonathan in the community. At the events I’m at,” she said. “I just haven’t heard that type of advocacy from him when it comes to transit, bike safety investment, other issues.”

A big focus of her nascent campaign will be accessibility to public transit in Spokane. Dixit wants to increase investments in public transit and for fare on a sliding scale, allowing those with the least resources to get the most access.

Though firmly aligned with the council’s progressive majority, Dixit said she would not be a “cookie-cutter” version of those already on council.

Having grown up in southern California, Dixit came to Spokane to attend Whitworth University. While in college, the first election of Donald Trump spurred her into activism. She went on to found the Christian college’s first pro-choice club.

Since graduating in 2018, she has advocated for reproductive and abortion rights full-time both at Planned Parenthood and as organizing director of Pro-Choice Washington.

At Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, Dixit worked under Paul Dillon, who now serves on Spokane’s city council. Dixit called Dillon a “mentor” who encouraged her to run.

As a potential representative of downtown Spokane, Dixit said she has pride for the city center.

“There’s a lot of rhetoric about downtown that I don’t necessarily agree with,” she said. “I love downtown, and it’s a place that makes Spokane really special.”

When addressing homelessness, the city should have a “multi-pronged approach” that uses less incarceration and more resources to prevent someone from becoming unhoused in the first place, she said.

“A lot of the issues stem from the dehumanization of folks who are unhoused. I really want to make sure that we are working on issues in a way that recognizes these folks are Spokanites too. And their humanity needs to be a part of the conversations we’re having,” she said.

Asked what she would say to someone who was concerned she might be too young to effectively serve, Dixit said there is no shortage of older voices on council.

“I approach the work in a way that comes from all my lived experiences - being the daughter of immigrants, being someone who really loves the culture and the heart of Spokane. That lends itself to me being a different type of council member for Spokane,” she said. Her parents emigrated from India.

Endorsements for Dixit include Council President Betsy Wilkerson, Dillon, state Rep. Natasha Hill, state Senator Marcus Riccelli and others.