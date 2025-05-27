Spokane Sports scores state grant for cross country venue

Spokane Sports announced Tuesday that it has secured a $282,464 grant from the state to support efforts to complete upgrades to The Course Spokane Valley, which is a cross country running venue scheduled to open later this year.

The grant comes through the Washington state Department of Commerce’s Sports Incentivization Program to pay for a permanent finish-line arch.

“A finish line arch is more than just a marker. It’s a signature of a premium course,” Ashley Blake, CEO of Spokane Sports, said in a news release. “We prioritized this feature because we know how much it matters to event organizers and athletes. It elevates the entire experience.”

The Course will host a preview season this fall with a full championship season launching in 2026, according to the release. Construction of the 46-acre venue, located at Flora Road along the north side of the Spokane River, began in September 2024.

The $7 million construction project is being funded primarily by lodging tax revenue.

Spokane Sports worked with officials from the city of Spokane Valley to secure the state grant that was announced Tuesday.

“Our collaboration with the city has been strong from the start,” Blake said. “This is a long game, and the funding secured for the finish line arch is a tremendous step forward.”

Mike Basinger, Spokane Valley’s community and economic development director, said in the release that city officials expect The Course to enhance local tourism.

“We are excited to collaborate with Spokane Sports and put Spokane Valley on the map for sports tourism-generating millions of dollars for hotels, restaurants, transportation and the retail sector in our city and region,” Basinger said in the release.