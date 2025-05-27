Vance to headline Vegas fundraiser for Trump PAC costing $1 million per head

By Natalie Allison Washington Post

Vice President JD Vance will headline a political fundraiser in Las Vegas on Tuesday requiring a $1 million donation per attendee, according to an invitation for the event obtained by The Washington Post.

The fundraiser for MAGA Inc., the primary super PAC supporting President Donald Trump, will be held as a “private roundtable & photo opportunity” featuring Vance as the “special guest speaker,” the invitation says.

The exclusive fundraiser is taking place the night before Vance is scheduled to speak at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, a massive gathering of cryptocurrency investors. Attendees at the conference will not only hear from the vice president, but also from Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as from White House crypto czar David Sacks, among other speakers.

Vance’s appearance at the MAGA Inc. event comes as the vice president is emerging as a powerful fundraising force for Trump’s political operations, not only appearing at another recent $1 million per head private dinner for the pro-Trump super PAC in Palm Beach, Florida, but also at Republican National Committee fundraisers. This spring, Vance became the first vice president to be tapped as the RNC’s finance chair, doing so ahead of the party’s push to hold the House and Senate in the 2026 midterms.

It’s unclear who will attend Tuesday night’s fundraiser in Las Vegas. An adviser to MAGA Inc. and a spokesperson for the vice president both declined to comment.

But leaders in the tech and crypto industries have emerged as major political donors for Trump over the past couple years, and they continue to pay top dollar for access to the president and vice president. Trump, meanwhile, shifted his stance on cryptocurrencies during the 2024 election after previously criticizing the concept, ultimately signing executive orders to ease restrictions on digital currencies and establish a national bitcoin reserve. His sons Eric and Don Jr. are involved in their own crypto ventures.

Vance, a former venture capitalist, has long-standing friendships with top Silicon Valley investors who have become leading GOP donors, including Sacks and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. The vice president already has close relationships with top Republican donors, though his central role on the fundraising circuit for the RNC and Trump political operation is widely seen as even more preparation for his own possible 2028 presidential run.