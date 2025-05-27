Wednesday’s warm weather brings elevated heat risk

By Bonny Matejowsky The Spokesman-Review

Whether the recent warm temperatures compelled you to revel in the great outdoors or retreat into your trusty air-conditioned house, it looks like the sunny weather is here to stay – at least for the next few days.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will reach a high of 91 degrees on Wednesday with calm winds reaching about 5 mph, posing an elevated heat risk for Spokane.

The heat is expected to be followed by slightly cooler highs in the low 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday’s warm and dry temperatures bring breezy westerly winds, increasing fire concerns for Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the National Weather Service Spokane. Sustained winds that day are predicted to be 10 to 20 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 25 to 35 mph.

The nights will continue to offer a cooler reprieve from the daily heat, with Thursday night nearing a low around 50.