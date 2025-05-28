Bono says Springsteen, not Trump, is the ‘Boss’ in America

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News

Bono has sided with Bruce Springsteen in his fellow rocker’s quarrel with President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night, the 65-year-old U2 frontman was asked which “side” he was on after Springsteen insulted the president while playing in England.

“There’s only one boss in America,” Bono replied to thunderous applause.

Springsteen kicked off his European tour in Manchester earlier this month by telling fans the U.S. was under the rule of “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” leadership. Trump angrily reacted by saying the “dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker” should “keep his mouth shut” and warned there could be consequences for Springsteen when he returns stateside.

Bono also addressed a seemingly unsolicited May 19 attack Trump made against him on social media, claiming the Irish superstar was one of several artists paid to perform for his opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, before the 2024 presidential election.

“WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ?” Trump raged. “AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO???”

According to Bono, he’s flattered to be lumped in with those big-name stars, but said Trump’s unhinged conspiracy theory has no basis in reality.

“U2 and I (were) never paid – or played – a show to support any candidate from any party,” he said. “That has never happened.”

Bono also took issue with the social media platform the president uses to spread his often baseless accusations.

“It’s called ‘Truth Social’ – seems to be pretty antisocial and it’s not very true a lot of the time,” he said.

Prior to the 2016 presidential election, Bono wondered what kind of country Trump’s America would be for people around the world who “love the idea of America.”

“Good people are not going to stand silently while you run off with the American dream,” the singer declared during a U2 show in San Francisco.

Trump was elected to his first term as president the following month.