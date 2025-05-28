Cassie welcomes third child 2 weeks after Diddy trial testimony

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Cassie Ventura has welcomed her third child on the heels of testifying as the star witness against Sean “Diddy” Combs at his federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

The “Me & U” singer, 38, and husband Alex Fine welcomed their youngest on Tuesday, the same day Ventura was seen checking into the labor-and-delivery unit at a New York hospital, TMZ reports.

Insiders previously told the outlet that Ventura might be contending with complications.

Ventura — who was in a contentious, on-off relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder, 55, from 2007 to 2018 — married trainer Fine in 2019.

The couple shares daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4. They announced in February that they were expecting a third child.

Ventura’s November 2023 blockbuster lawsuit accusing the Harlem-born Combs of rape, sex trafficking and longstanding abuse effectively served as the canary in the coal mine as dozens of similarly disturbing lawsuits have since been filed including the federal charges for which he is currently standing trial.

Combs was arrested this past September and faces life in prison if convicted. His trial, which began earlier this month, is expected to span eight weeks.