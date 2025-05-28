Konner Eaton holds Everett bats in check; Spokane Indians down AquaSox 10-2

EVERETT – Starting pitcher Konner Eaton was in cruise control and the Spokane Indians opened things up in the middle innings, beating the Everett AquaSox 10-2 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Wednesday.

Jean Perez and Braylin Wimmer homered, and Cole Messina went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Spokane. The Indians stole five bases and went 6 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

Eaton (3-3) matched his season high with eight strikeouts over seven innings. He allowed two runs on four hits, walked three and threw 98 pitches, 65 for strikes. Lefty Stu Flesland (Mt. Spokane High) retired the final six AquaSox batters in order to close it out.

Messina started his big game with an RBI single in the first. Perez made it 2-0 the next inning with a solo homer – his fifth of the season.

Everett picked up a run in the third on a groundout, then the Indians’ bats went to work.

Jesus Bugarin, Jared Thomas and Charlie Condon hit consecutive one-out singles in the fifth. Wimmer brought in a run with a fly out, then Messina and Andy Perez knocked in runs with singles to make it 5-1.

Jean Perez was hit to start the sixth. He stole second and scored on Bugarin’s one-out double. Bugarin stole third, Thomas walked, then the pair pulled off a double steal to put the Indians up 7-1.

Everett’s Brandon Eike hit a long homer to center in the seventh, his first of the season.

Wimmer hammered a 1-0 fastball into the netting above the center-field fence with Condon aboard in the ninth, his sixth homer of the season. Messina walked, went to second and third on wild pitches, and scored on a sacrifice fly.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.