Letters for May 28

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Gonzaga’s climate grant would have wasted money

The EPA’s pulling of Gonzaga University’s $20 million climate grant, along with 20 other superfluous climate-related grants nationwide, is an excellent example of Trump’s careful audit and reductions of the federal government’s wasteful spending.

By the time the money filters down through GU’s Climate Institute, Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners, city of Spokane, Spokane Public Library, Carl Maxey Center and the $2.6 million “Community Climate Action” slush fund, administrative fees will cipher off a major percentage of the funds and only a minimal number of local citizens would experience any tangible results.

If these do-gooder grants are so necessary to save lives, why are the capitalists not investing in these causes and getting rich? They know they are not necessary; thoughtful, wise and sane people would not waste their limited funds so irresponsibly.

The touted lives supposedly saved now can be salvaged through practical and efficient ways, already used by our present local agencies and social systems.

I applaud Congressman Michael Baumgartner’s statement: “It could be a very good program, but just not one that a broke federal government can afford. … some tough decisions need to be made about sending some spending decisions back to the local government level.” Let the Spokane residents determine the need and desire to finance it.

This grant is just one excellent example of Donald Trump’s efforts to reduce waste, fraud and abuse. This grant certainly qualifies for “waste and abuse” of taxpayers’ money; the “fraud” would remain to be determined.

Roger Long

Spokane

Baumgartner votes against his constituents

MAGA Mike Baumgartner has repeatedly told us that we, his constituents, are his bosses. Hmm …

You are not his boss if you rely on Medicaid to pay for medical care or long-term care when needed.

Despite pleading with Baumgartner that this benefits individuals, communities, hospitals and more in his district, he voted for cuts to Medicaid .

You are not his boss if you rely on Medicare. That of course is everyone over the age of 65 who doesn’t have Medicaid. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office warned that the impact the budget bill would have on the deficit would trigger mandatory cuts to Medicare. He told us there would be no cuts to Medicare. Did he read the CBO’s report?

You are not his boss if you are a deficit hawk and want the federal government to get spending under control. No, Baumgartner voted to increase the deficit and the national debt by giving tax cuts to the wealthy.

You are not his boss if you are getting food stamps because your budget doesn’t stretch enough to buy healthy food for your family, even though you are working. Baumgartner voted against your interests.

Baumgartner is making it abundantly clear that we are not his bosses.

The question is, who is?

Anne Alexander

Liberty Lake

Sing this ode to Spokane roads

When I moved here almost 30 years ago, I rewrote words to a song by Donovan Leitch to describe my driving experience. I can still sing it to this day. It’s to the tune of “There Is a Mountain.”

First you drive on pavement

Then there is no pavement

Then there is

Next you drive on pavement

And there is no pavement

Then there is

And the potholes!

Oh, the potholes!

The potholes are everywhere

(spoken) Ruined my suspension.

Richard Olafson

Spokane