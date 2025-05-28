Longmire author returns to Northwest Passages stage once again to talk new book, ‘Return to Sender’

Author Craig Johnson signs his new book "Return to Sender," the 21st novel in the Walt Longmire mystery series, during a Northwest Passages event held Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at The Steam Plant Roof Top. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Craig Johnson’s latest book in the 21-novel Walt Longmire mystery series centers on a profession he admires and wanted to be part of when he was a child: the U.S. Postal Service.

“When you grow up in a really rural area, that’s your touch to the outside world,” Johnson said of mail delivery.

“Return to Sender” was released Tuesday, and the famed author spoke about the book and its beloved primary character to a sold-out Spokesman-Review Northwest Passages book club crowd Wednesday night on the rooftop of the Steam Plant in downtown Spokane. Johnson is a regular speaker at the book club, having now made his sixth appearance since he first came in 2018.

In his newest novel, Longmire poses as a mailman to look for the missing Blair McGowan, who has the longest postal route – more than 300 miles a day – in the country.

Johnson, who wore a cowboy hat while speaking with Spokesman-Review Editor Rob Curley on stage, said the story came from an article he read about a woman with the longest postal route in the U.S.

“Some of the stories about her are just incredible,” Johnson said.

One time, a storm shut down the roads and she rode a snowmobile with a trailer hooked to the back and continued her mail delivery duties. In another instance, she lost two toes from frostbite after she crashed the snowmobile and hauled the sled to a small town, Johnson said of the article he read.

“The more I read about it, the more I thought this would be an incredible story (for a book),” he said. “The question, of course, is ‘OK, if she disappears, where do you look for her?’ ”

He figured the novel would take place in the Red Desert region in south-central Wyoming, home of Killpecker Dunes, one of the largest active sand dune regions in the world.

“I thought that’s something that Walt hasn’t had to contend with,” Johnson said. “That might be interesting, so that’s how it starts out.”

Johnson has written about Longmire throughout the stages of the character’s life. He said Wednesday he appreciates “the moral certainty” he has.

“He’s never in doubt about what’s right and what’s wrong and what you do and what you don’t do,” Johnson said. “He’s got a very clear idea of that, even in the most complex situations; I admire that.”

Johnson said it’s especially impressive in a complicated world.

“There’s no sliding scale of justice in Absaroka County,” said Johnson, referring to the fictional county Longmire serves as sheriff.

He also described Longmire as “over,” as in “overweight, overage, overly depressed, kind of like all of us, to an extent,” he said.

Johnson said when he was thinking about developing Longmire’s character, he thought he could be a “perfect long enforcement machine,” which he is in many ways. But, he can’t be too perfect or he wouldn’t be human. So, as Johnson put it, Longmire has “miles on him” and has made mistakes in life.

“I think it makes him a lot more relatable, to be honest with you,” Johnson said. “I get really tired of what I tend to refer to as the 6-foot-2 of twisted steel and sex appeal. Every woman wanted him, every man feared him. He could kill anyone with a No. 2 Ticonderoga pencil in 3.2 seconds. When I get up in the morning and look in the mirror, that’s not the guy I see. So, it’s very annoying when I’m reading about that character.”

He said Longmire is always willing to knock on one more door, make one more phone call and look at a case file one more time.

“They’re not going to let go until it’s solved,” he said. “He is the last person that I would ever want after me. If I had done something, this is not the guy I’d want after me, because he is the one who will not let go, stay on it until the very end. That makes him formidable.”