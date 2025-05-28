Missouri clinics halt abortions after latest court ruling

By Annie Gowen washington post

Planned Parenthood officials say they have halted abortions in Missouri after the state Supreme Court ruled that a judge must reevaluate orders that had allowed the procedure to resume earlier this year.

In a two-page directive Tuesday, the court said Judge Jerri J. Zhang had applied the wrong standard when she issued two injunctions that blocked some of the state’s restrictive abortion policies - paving the way for Planned Parenthood clinics in Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis to begin performing abortions this spring.

Missouri voters approved an amendment to the state constitution in November that guarantees the “fundamental right to reproductive freedom” up until fetal viability, about 24 weeks. The outcome effectively ended one of the country’s strictest abortion bans but triggered new court battles.

Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said that immediately after Tuesday’s state Supreme Court decision, clinics began canceling abortion appointments. But she said she expects Zhang, a judge in Jackson County on the state’s border with Kansas, to reconsider her rulings in a way that will allow abortions to resume.

“It’s shocking,” Wales said. “For the court to vacate those injunctions in a technical way is alarming. It does mean that Missourians have a right to an abortion in theory only until we can get another injunction in place.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) touted the Supreme Court ruling in a statement as “a major win for the rule of law, women’s health, and unborn life,” contending that Zhang’s order “had blocked enforcement of key health and safety regulations.”

In December, Zhang paused several of the state’s most restrictive abortion policies - such as a 72-hour waiting period - but left a licensing regulation in place that prevented clinics from resuming operations. Her February ruling was that the licensing requirement was discriminatory “because it does not treat services provided in abortion facilities the same as other types of similarly situated health care, including miscarriage care.”

Planned Parenthood is still battling the state over medication abortions, which now are the most common way women choose to end a pregnancy.

The constitutional amendment that passed in November with nearly 52 percent of the vote guarantees a right to reproductive freedom. But it could be in jeopardy. Two weeks ago, the GOP-controlled legislature approved a new ballot question - likely to go before voters in 2026 - that would ban most abortions except in cases of medical emergencies, fetal anomaly, rape or incest. In cases of rape or incest, abortions would be permitted only up to 12 weeks of gestation.