Spokane Velocity concede early goal, shut out by Monterey Bay on Tuesday

From staff reports

SEASIDE, Calif. — Spokane surrendered an early first-half goal, but were unable to reply and the Velocity were blanked by Monterey Bay (USL Championship) 1-0 in their second group-stage game of the USL Jagermeister Cup at Cardinale Stadium on Wednesday.

In the fourth minute, midfielder Ethan Bryant curled a free kick from 25 yards out off of a free kick.

The ball bounced in the goalie box before Alejandro Lara headed it to the bottom left corner of the frame. Following behind, Pierce Gallaway tapped the ball past Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio, and the Seasiders seized the 1-0 lead.

The Velocity outshot Monterey Bay 17-2 in the second period with just one shot on target for the game.

Spokane returns to League One play on June 7 as they will take on AV Alta (3-3-2) at Lancaster Municipal Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.