These carrot lettuce wraps are bursting with texture, color and crunch

By Ellie Krieger Washington Post

One of my signs that spring is officially here is the day my go-to farmer returns to the farmers market. It always feels good to welcome him back after a long winter and pick up fresh, locally grown produce.

The joy of it is more about the promise of what’s to come: In the summer, his farmstand overflows so much that I have to restrain myself from overbuying.

Mid-spring, however, things are a bit sparse at the farm, with mostly herbs and lettuces available. I buy what I can, and get the rest at the supermarket, grateful for access to foods that don’t grow quite so near me. (Hello, lemons and avocados!)

This recipe centers on one of those lovely lettuces - Bibb, which can also be found in the supermarket - where the tender leaves become wraps for layers of flavorful, colorful fillings. I like to serve it DIY taco-bar-style, arranging individual components in separate bowls so everyone can build their own.

Start by spreading Greek yogurt over a lettuce leaf for a creamy base. Top that with some of the carrots, which have been roasted with warm spices - cumin, coriander and ginger - until tender and fragrant. Then layer buttery slices of avocado, a generous sprinkle of toasted sunflower seeds and some of the carrot greens (which have a beautiful carrot-y aroma); finish with a squeeze of lemon and a dash of hot sauce; and take a bite.

Once you’re done eating a wrap, make another (and another, and another) for a satisfying vegetarian meal that’s creamy, crunchy, savory, fresh and just right for the season.

Roasted Carrot Lettuce Wraps With Avocado

These flavorful lettuce wraps are layered with spiced roasted carrots, yogurt, avocado, seeds, and a lively touch of lemon and hot sauce. Serve them taco-bar-style, with all the ingredients spread out on the table so everyone can build their own wraps for a fun and healthful vegetarian meal.

4 servings (makes 16 lettuce wraps)

Active time: 20 mins; Total time: 40 mins

Make ahead: The carrots can be roasted and refrigerated up to 4 days in advance. Bring to room temperature before serving.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup ( 2 1/2 ounces) unsalted pumpkin seeds (pepitas) or sunflower seeds

2 pounds small or medium carrots, with greens still attached, scrubbed or peeled

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

pinch cayenne pepper

Leaves from 1 large head Bibb lettuce (about 16 leaves)

1 cup plain Greek yogurt (any fat level)

2 large ripe avocados, pitted, peeled and sliced

lemon wedges, for serving

hot sauce, such as harissa or sriracha, for serving

STEPS

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Arrange the pumpkin or sunflower seeds in a single layer on a large sheet pan, and toast for 4 to 5 minutes, or until fragrant and a shade darker. Transfer the seeds to a dish and let cool; keep the sheet pan nearby.

Trim the carrots; reserve 1/4 cup of the leafy greens and chop; save the remaining greens for another use (see related recipes) or compost them. Cut the carrots at an angle into 3-inch-long pieces; if any pieces are especially thick, cut them in half lengthwise.

In a large bowl, stir together the oil, honey, cumin, coriander, ginger, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper until well combined. Add the carrots and toss to coat evenly. Transfer the carrots to the reserved sheet pan and drizzle with any of the oil mixture lingering at the bottom of the bowl. Spread the carrots out evenly in a single layer and roast for 15 to 20 minutes, or until they are crisp-tender and browned, stirring once or twice. If not planning to serve right away, transfer the carrots to a lidded container and refrigerate until needed.

To serve, set out the carrots, lettuce leaves, yogurt, sunflower seeds, avocado slices, lemon wedges, carrot greens, salt and hot sauce out on the table, and let everyone fix their own lettuce wraps, taco-bar-style. To assemble, spread some of the yogurt onto a lettuce leaf, top with a few carrots, followed by the avocado slices, then a sprinkle each of sunflower seeds and carrot greens. Season to taste with salt, and add a squeeze of lemon and a few drops of hot sauce, if desired.

Substitutions: Vegan? >> Use nondairy yogurt. Lemon >> lime. Can’t find carrots with greens attached? >> Use whatever carrots you have, and sprinkle the assembled wraps with chopped fresh parsley. Want to add more protein? >> Add baked or roasted firm or extra-firm tofu, or cooked chicken.

Nutrition | Per serving (4 wraps, using nonfat yogurt): 416 calories, 37g carbohydrates, 3mg cholesterol, 26g fat, 13g fiber, 15g protein, 4g saturated fat, 467mg sodium, 16g sugar

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “Whole in One: Complete, Healthy Meals in a Single Pot, Sheet Pan, or Skillet” by Ellie Krieger (Balance, 2019).