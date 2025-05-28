Top Thai reopens in Wenatchee with new name, renovation, vision

By Josey Meats Wenatchee World

A plate of pad kee mao sits on a table in the newly renovated Top Thai restaurant during its soft opening on May 16 in Wenatchee, Washington.

A longtime family-run Thai restaurant has reopened with a new name, a fully renovated space and a fresh, creative direction – but with roots still firmly planted in tradition.

Top Thai, formerly known as The Thai Restaurant, quietly resumed dinner service at 1211 N. Mission St. in recent weeks after being closed for more than a year due to a fire. The reopening marks a significant milestone for owners Jenny and Chef Top Rojanasthien, who see the moment not just as a comeback, but as the beginning of a new chapter. The Thai Restaurant was started by Chef Top’s mother, Suwanna Rojanasthien, in 1991.

“It was actually my mother-in-law who encouraged us to change the name during our closure,” Jenny Rojanasthien said. “She felt like it was a new era for us and asked, ‘Why aren’t you changing the name?’ To be honest, we hadn’t thought about it – we were so proud of the legacy. But she reminded us that ‘Top Thai’ was one of the original names she’d considered back in 1991. So, we saw this as a way to honor our family’s history while stepping into the future.”

Though the fire damage was limited, rebuilding required bringing the 50-year-old building up to modern code, resulting in a near-total overhaul.

“We have new electrical, new plumbing, HVAC, ceilings, interior – it was a much larger renovation project than we expected,” she said. “But the good news is, we now have a brand-new building that will serve us for the next 50 years.”

The soft opening phase has already seen strong community turnout, despite no formal announcement.

“We still haven’t publicly announced we’re open,” Rojanasthien said. “But the word got out, and we’ve been very busy. We’re focused on training our new team and offering great service and food before expanding too much.”

The updated menu continues to reflect the restaurant’s Bangkok-style Thai roots but introduces new culinary inspirations drawn from the couple’s travels.

“My husband, Chef Top, is such a creative and talented chef,” Rojanasthien said. “This new phase gives him the space to introduce fresh ideas and flavors – some inspired by our trips to Thailand, others from different parts of the U.S. and the world.”

Top Thai currently operates with a team of about 15 employees and is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. A grand opening event is scheduled for the end of June in partnership with the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. The free, ticketed event will mark the official unveiling of the full menu. An outdoor patio expansion is also planned to open in July.

Community support over the years has been vital to the restaurant’s longevity and growth, Rojanasthien said.

“I think our community is really supportive of locally owned businesses, and that’s only grown in the last 10 years. We’ve been lucky to be part of that.”

While the road to reopening wasn’t without challenges – including navigating a complex insurance and permitting process – Rojanasthien said the experience has only strengthened their commitment to looking ahead.

“We’re grateful, and we want this to be about the future,” she said. “We’re not just reopening a restaurant. We’re building on a legacy and welcoming the next chapter.”

Top Thai updates and ticket information for the grand opening event can be found on the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce website, www.wenatchee.org.