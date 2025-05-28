Trump oversight picks include scandal-hit ex-lawmaker, antiabortion lawyer

By Meryl Kornfield and Lisa Rein washington post

President Donald Trump’s pick to investigate waste, fraud and abuse at the Labor Department, Anthony D’Esposito, is a former Republican congressman who lost his New York seat after he was accused of putting his mistress and his fiancée’s daughter on his payroll.

The inspector general nominee for Health and Human Services, Thomas March Bell, resigned from a government job over an allegation of mishandling taxpayers’ money and has pursued cases against abortion clinics as a GOP attorney.

And Trump’s choice for Veterans Affairs watchdog, Cheryl Mason, said on a Senate questionnaire that she continued to be a senior adviser to Secretary Douglas A. Collins after she was nominated to become the inspector general monitoring his agency.

After firing inspectors general at 19 agencies in an unprecedented purge, Trump has named six replacements in recent weeks, including three with clearly partisan backgrounds. Two of those have controversial histories and two have ties to the agency they would be responsible for investigating.

Government ethics experts, including some former inspectors general, expressed concerns about the qualifications of several of the nominees, warning that the positions require independence and that installing loyalists would erode public trust. All six will require confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate.

“The cardinal sin for an inspector general is bias,” said Mark Greenblatt, a former chairman of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency and the Trump-nominated Interior Department watchdog from August 2019 until Trump fired him on Jan. 24. “There will be questions about whether programs under [former president Joe] Biden are getting a fair shake and whether those under Trump are getting unwarranted good reviews.”

Five of the six nominees did not respond to requests for comment.

In response to a query sent to D’Esposito, Labor Department spokeswoman Courtney Parella wrote that the agency “respects the independent role of the Inspector General, and we look forward to working with the nominee, once confirmed, to uphold that mission.”

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement that Trump’s inspector general nominees are “highly-qualified and accomplished individuals.”

“It is ironic for The Washington Post - notorious peddlers of fake news - to attack the credibility of President Trump’s highly qualified selections for Inspectors General,” she said. “These so-called experts cited in this story are clearly suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome who hate that President Trump is restoring integrity and transparency to our federal government.”

Congress was explicit when it passed the 1978 law governing inspectors general: They should not be selected on a partisan basis. “Each Inspector General shall be appointed without regard to political affiliation and solely on the basis of integrity and demonstrated ability in accounting, auditing, financial analysis, law, management analysis, public administration, or investigations,” the law says.

But critics of Trump’s shake-up say several of those nominated seem to fit one requirement: loyalty to the White House.

This is not the first time Trump has taken aim at federal watchdogs. In the final year of his first term, he fired five inspectors general over two months and criticized their oversight.

This time, the fired inspectors general were told by the White House personnel office that they no longer aligned with the president’s priorities, said Hannibal “Mike” Ware, who was watchdog at the Small Business Administration and acting inspector general for the Social Security Administration.

“That means that these nominees will all be expected to align with Trump’s priorities,” Ware said.

Eight of the watchdogs removed at the start of Trump’s second term are fighting their dismissals in federal court, arguing that the White House violated the law by not providing a detailed reason for their termination and 30 days’ notice. They are seeking reinstatement.

Faith Williams, director of the Effective and Accountable Government Program at the Project on Government Oversight, said that while it was widely expected that Trump would clean house, his choices for replacements are puzzling.

“As diverse as these candidates on paper appear to be, what threads through them is that there are basic thresholds that you need to meet in order to be a good inspector general - Have you managed a big office before? Have you done investigations before? Have you worked in this community? - and these folks don’t seem to meet that threshold,” Williams said.

The lack of replacements for other inspector general positions has also worried the government watchdog community, especially as Trump and Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service have dramatically overhauled agencies without oversight. Sen. Gary Peters (Michigan), the top Democrat on the committee overseeing governmental affairs, released a report last week showing that the fired inspectors general had effectively rooted out billions of dollars in waste, fraud and abuse before Trump removed them.

The White House did not respond to a question from The Post about when Trump would fill other vacancies.

When President Barack Obama delayed filling 10 inspector general slots in 2012, then-Sen. Marco Rubio (Florida) joined other Republicans in criticizing Obama, writing at the time that all federal agencies should “have proper oversight through highly qualified, permanent inspectors general.”

D’Esposito, Trump’s choice for labor watchdog, has been the most politically visible of the nominees. The congressman and former NYPD detective lost reelection in 2024 after growing scrutiny over his use of taxpayer dollars for questionable staffing arrangements, including allegations that he placed a mistress and his fiancée’s daughter on his official payroll.

D’Esposito was the subject of several misconduct investigations, including for working as a disc jockey and serving alcoholic beverages without permission, while he was a police detective. Investigators determined that the accusations were “partially substantiated.”

Trump has also made the nontraditional choice of people who have worked within the agencies they will be tasked with investigating.

Bell, the inspector general nominee for the Department of Health and Human Services, worked in the agency’s Office of Civil Rights during Trump’s first term after serving as an attorney for congressional Republicans. He has previously led House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Planned Parenthood based on heavily doctored videos by antiabortion activists and on debunked claims that the group was profiting from the sales of fetal tissue.

Bell resigned as deputy director of Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality in 1997 after a legislative audit found he couldn’t justify an almost $8,000 payment to a former employee. He was also previously a special counsel for the Justice Department.

Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, criticized Bell as “completely unqualified.”

“This action shows how little the Republican Party actually cares about taking on genuine waste, fraud and abuse in the American health care system,” Wyden said in a statement.

Mason, Trump’s pick for VA inspector general, is a lawyer who had a role in the agency for years before Trump’s second term, when she returned as a member of his VA transition team and then as special adviser in the secretary’s office. Until 2022, Mason led the Board of Veterans’ Appeals as a political appointee during Trump’s first term, after serving as a career official at the board. The board plays a nonpartisan role in adjudicating appeals when a veteran’s claim for benefits is denied. The White House required board member candidates to disclose their party affiliation and other details about their political leanings, and only Republican-leaning candidates were selected, The Post reported at the time.

Mason is likely to face questions from Democrats on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee about her role as Collins’s senior adviser. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut), the committee’s ranking Democrat, said in a statement that Mason is “exactly the wrong choice to be the VA Inspector General - a role requiring nonpartisan, independent oversight.”

“This nomination is especially problematic because Ms. Mason has been point person in muzzling VA workers and directing them to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements,” Blumenthal said. “As Special Advisor to Secretary Collins, she’s playing a leading role in slashing the VA workforce by 83,000. Veterans deserve an Inspector General who will conduct investigations free of interference and collusion from Collins and the Trump Administration.”

In response to questions from The Post about Mason’s position as a senior adviser to Collins and her nomination to be his watchdog, VA spokesman Peter Kasperowicz pointed to Collins’s testimony before a House panel on May 15, in which the secretary noted that Collins had served in two administrations. Kasperowicz did not respond to questions about whether Mason has stepped down from her role as an administration official since her nomination.

One of Trump’s new nominees does have experience in an inspector general’s office: William Kirk, the nominee to be inspector general at the Small Business Administration, was in the inspector general’s office at the Environmental Protection Agency from 2022 until recently, when he was detailed to the Education Department’s general counsel office, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Meanwhile, Peter M. Thomson, nominated as CIA inspector general, is a former prosecutor and white-collar defense attorney. Thomson was nominated for the same post in Trump’s first term and cleared the Senate Intelligence Committee.

But Thomson’s nomination was ultimately sent back to the White House after the Senate didn’t schedule a confirmation vote for him.

The sixth new nominee, Christopher Fox, has been tapped to be the intelligence community inspector general and has not yet completed paperwork required for Senate-confirmed positions, according to a Senate aide familiar with the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions.

Alice Crites and Razzan Nakhlawi contributed to this report.