Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for May 29, 2025

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Heads up: Washington state fishery managers will host a virtual public hearing May 29 Thursday to discuss plans to adjust the 2025 Lake Roosevelt white sturgeon slot limit from 53 to 63 inches and fork length to 55 to 63 inches. Register in advance. The hearing will include a short presentation on the proposal, the reasoning behind it, and a public comment opportunity.

Overheard: Lake Roosevelt water levels are sitting at about 1,275 feet above sea level. The China Bend launch is close to being usable by the weekend, but the one at Hawk Creek is not. All major launches are good.

Tip of the week: To optimize your success fishing for spring chinook in Washington and Idaho rivers, fish during early morning or late evening when they are most active. Try to fish overcast days and look for water between 50 and 60 degrees.

Fly fishing

Good fishing was reported for the opening weekend on the Spokane River. Caddis and salmonflies have been hatching,

This is the peak season for the North Fork Coeur d’Alene River. Flows are perfect, many hatches are coming off, and fishing is great. Silver Bow Fly Shop said for the big foam bugs, Henry’s Fork stones, chubby chernobyls, stimulators, water walkers and Emma Stones have all been productive. Brindle chute, purple haze, para Wulff, various cripple and emerger patterns have all been attracting rising fish. Perdigons, stonefly nymphs, prince nymphs and lightning bugs are all good dropper options.

On the St. Joe, everything downstream of Gold Creek is fishable. Similar fly patterns to those on the Coeur d’Alene will do the job.

Fishing has been good at Browns Lake northeast of Cusick. Browns is planted with Westslope cutthroat, but also has a few naturally reproducing rainbow trout. Bayley Lake, near Chewelah, is also good. It has rainbows and brookies.

Trout and kokanee

Clear Lake trollers are catching brown trout to 16 inches by trolling deep. Smaller catchable rainbow are up high in the water column. Fishtrap Lake rainbow of around 12 inches are biting in the narrows. Waitts Lake has been good for trollers dragging flies tipped with a piece of worm near the surface. Badger Lake is producing cutthroat and kokanee, and Williams Lake remains good for catchable rainbow.

Lake Chelan kokanee are abundant but smaller than last year. You will probably get into fish quickly by running out 70 feet from the Mill Bay launch and trolling toward Rocky Point. The Red Roof area is good for fish suspended at about 50 feet. The fish seem to prefer pink colors instead of orange this year.

Coeur d’Alene kokes are biting on the south end of the lake but will soon be spread out to cover the entire lake.

Fishing for rainbow trout on Lake Roosevelt has been good out of Spring Canyon and Keller from the shore with bait and by trolling Apexes. A few large kokanee have been caught.

The triploids that were released earlier this spring on Rufus Woods Reservoir have dispersed between Nespelem Bar and the middle net pens. These fish are putting on weight fast and trollers are catching them between the upper and lower net pens.

Trout fishing continues to be good at Park Lake in Okanogan County. Kokanee anglers say most fish are 10 to 12 inches. The size of the trout being caught at Jameson Lake is impressive this season. Anglers fishing from shore are catching limits of big rainbow.

Trout fishermen continue to do well in the Seep Lakes around Potholes Reservoir. The Hampton Lakes, Warden Lake and The Pillar – Widgeon Chain have produced good numbers as well as some large fish.

There are kokanee to 12 inches in Deep Lake this year, but most are 10 inches. Fishing is good.

A spring plant of 15,000 brook trout and over 70,000 rainbow trout should keep Deer Lake fishing well. Reports, however, are few. Nearby Loon Lake kokanee anglers are catching a few kokes to 24 inches. Smaller fish, however, are not showing, which again doesn’t bode well for one-time popular night fishing with jigged Glo Hooks and maggots.

Steelhead and salmon

A friend who recently fished the lower Clearwater near Lewiston for spring chinook told me fishing was poor despite the recent surge of fish over Lower Granite. The normal 50 to 80 boats anchoring or trolling from the railroad bridge to the Memorial Bridge in Lewiston have been catching fewer than 15 fish per day. Dropping flows or cold water could be the reason.

Nevertheless, he said, the Clearwater River basin is still the place to go with a good run of spring chinook on their way. Idaho Fish and Game upped the daily bag limit to two adults per day for the Clearwater River upstream of the Orofino Bridge.

Anglers are starting to catch springers in the lower Salmon River. The salmon are moving right through the “slide” with flows less than 26,000 cubic feet per second. The main Salmon River is open Thursday through Sunday of each week.

The Hanford Reach summer salmon fishery is set to open June 16.

Fishing for spring salmon is off to a slow start on the Icicle River, but there are lots of fish on the way. Some heavy rain would help move fish up the Wenatchee into the Icicle.

Spiny ray

Walleye fishing on Banks Lake is pretty good. Trolled spinners with half a nightcrawler do well. The best catches are coming from the back side of Steamboat Rock, or along the weed beds in the Punch Bowl. Barker Canyon should start producing soon.

Walleye fishing has been good in the 9- to 12-foot depths on Moses Lake for anglers trolling crankbaits. Bass fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass has been good. Walleye anglers are also doing well in and around Porcupine Bay on Lake Roosevelt and near Willow Bay on Long Lake.

Emerging dollar pads on area lakes like Eloika make crappie fishing difficult in the shallow areas where they are spawning. Largemouth bass fishing, however, has been good at Eloika and at other lakes like Long, Silver, Clear, Newman, Twin, Hayden and Hauser. Smallmouth are hitting on Moses Lake, Chelan Lake, the Pend Oreille River, Banks Lake, Long, and just about any other body of water that has that species.

Other species

Shad are beginning to pour over Bonneville Dam by the thousands. Tiger musky are beginning to chase plugs at area lakes. Action has been reported at Newman, Silver and Curlew lakes.

Hunting

Turkey hunts remain an option for Washington hunters through Saturday. Unused tags will be good during the autumn season, which runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.

WDFW is not accepting special hunt applications for GMU 371 during the current special hunt permit application period. Hunters who have submitted a 2025 special hunt permit application including GMU 371 as a hunt choice will be notified and instructed to select a different hunt choice.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com.